Georgia Doesn't Actually Produce The Most Peaches In The US

Georgia doesn't even come in second for the most peaches produced. As mentioned, that slot goes to South Carolina, which sees around 67,000 tons of peaches harvested each year, per the USDA. Georgia is pretty far behind in third place, harvesting only around 25,000 tons of the fruit annually.

So if that's the case, why are Georgia peaches so famous? It turns out it had a lot to do with the Civil War. Rumor has it that during the war, soldiers who hailed from different states would often pick peaches off of trees in Georgia to enjoy a midday snack while on duty. Eventually, the taste and juiciness of the peaches caught on, and Georgia became well-known to people around the US for its peach crops. Consequently, after the war ended, the South wanted to establish a new image and reputation. So, Georgia leaned into its peach crops as a way to distance itself from the slavery practices that were associated with cotton farms (though there were still many unfair practices happening on peach farms in the 1800s, too). It seems that Georgia's peach reputation has remained with the state for more than 150 years, with many still viewing it as the peach capital today.

