Why Five Guys Has Free Peanuts In Every Restaurant
What's more enticing about a trip to Five Guys: Its seemingly endless burger toppings or its bottomless free peanuts? Five Guys has been offering heaping boxes of shelled peanuts in its dining areas for years. (Although some locations now require you to ask for them specifically.) The brand claims its customers now consume more than 260,000 peanuts a week. Today, the sight, smell, and taste of this iconic nut has become just as synonymous with the Five Guys brand as its burgers. So, what's the secret behind Five Guys and those free peanuts? The reasoning for those nuts mostly comes down to appeasing customers.
To keep burgers juicy, Five Guys employees are not allowed to press down on the patties as they cook, which means they take longer than other fast food restaurants. That's where the peanuts come in. The nuts keep hungry customers happy while they wait. Whether they're munching out of boredom or yearning for food, at least it's something to snack on.
The free food isn't just good for customers, either. If patrons are elbow-deep in a box of peanuts instead of waiting by the counter, employees won't feel like they're being watched and can focus on cooking.
Who doesn't like free stuff?
While the boxes of free peanuts available at Five Guys are always a fun sight (because who doesn't love free food?) the nuts themselves aren't really free. The price of this snack food is already built into the cost of the burger and fries. While you might feel like you're getting a free snack, it might not be as "free" as you think. Still, receiving free items is always an enticing reason to visit a restaurant, which is probably another reason why Five Guys started this practice.
The last reason for why Five Guys has free peanuts in stores is because the brand uses peanut oil to give its french fries their signature taste. This isn't a common practice in the fast food industry, and the large stacks of peanuts in the restaurant are a clear way for those with peanut allergies to know that the restaurant is not a safe space. (And, if you're curious, this risk is also why you can't take the peanuts out of the store.) Although peanut oil can't go airborne like peanut dust can, this is still a good warning for those who are at risk to stay away — just in case.