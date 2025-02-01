Why Five Guys Has Free Peanuts In Every Restaurant

What's more enticing about a trip to Five Guys: Its seemingly endless burger toppings or its bottomless free peanuts? Five Guys has been offering heaping boxes of shelled peanuts in its dining areas for years. (Although some locations now require you to ask for them specifically.) The brand claims its customers now consume more than 260,000 peanuts a week. Today, the sight, smell, and taste of this iconic nut has become just as synonymous with the Five Guys brand as its burgers. So, what's the secret behind Five Guys and those free peanuts? The reasoning for those nuts mostly comes down to appeasing customers.

To keep burgers juicy, Five Guys employees are not allowed to press down on the patties as they cook, which means they take longer than other fast food restaurants. That's where the peanuts come in. The nuts keep hungry customers happy while they wait. Whether they're munching out of boredom or yearning for food, at least it's something to snack on.

The free food isn't just good for customers, either. If patrons are elbow-deep in a box of peanuts instead of waiting by the counter, employees won't feel like they're being watched and can focus on cooking.