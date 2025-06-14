How Long It Really Takes To Overcook A Potato (And How To Avoid It)

While there may be certain dishes that need precise cooks, measurements, and a lot of kitchen knowledge, like a perfectly cooked risotto or a blackberry and pine nut cheesecake that's deliciously fluffy, a baked potato is easy, right? You just have to toss it in the oven and let the heat do its job. Well, it turns out that you can overcook a baked potato, and it's pretty easy to get it wrong. But to make sure it doesn't get dry and mealy, you just need a little vigilance.

Speaking exclusively with Chowhound, Stephanie Loaiza, one of the sisters of the famed Six Sisters' Stuff blog and cookbook series, says, "It is absolutely possible to overcook a baked potato. Depending on the size and shape, a potato can take anywhere from 45 minutes to just over an hour to cook in the oven at around 400 degrees [Fahrenheit]."

The Six Sisters may be kitchen masters, but they offer simple, solid advice that's easy to follow. Like with baked potatoes. "If cooked for too long," Loaiza says, "potatoes tend to become dry and crumbly, as they will lose most of their moisture. On the outside, signs of overcooking may be wrinkly skin or a dark brown spot on the bottom." You just need to keep an eye on your potatoes and know the appropriate look and feel of when they're finished, so they don't go from nice and fluffy to entirely overdone.