For bourbon collecting enthusiasts, it's quite a perk that alcohol does not expire. Subsequently, while sampling varying bottles at a tasting, there's no fear of opening another expression. However, although liquor may not downright go bad, the spirit changes after oxygen exposure. Say you let a poured glass of bourbon sit out — it can be hard to know for how long the bourbon remains good.

Thankfully, Chowhound has exclusive advice from Phil Mikhaylov. As the CEO and co-founder of Unicorn, a rare spirit auction service, he's certainly well-versed in tricky tipple questions. According to him, the move is clear: Consume from the same pour over a single drinking session. "Leaving whiskey sitting out overnight (in a glass) is not advised," he notes. Bourbon's composition alters most drastically when there's an abundance of oxygen and not much liquor. A single glass is the most intensified format of such conditions. Subsequently, even in the course of a single day, volatile molecules that lend bourbon's complexity dissipate. Take a sip of the same liquor, and Mikhaylov cautions it would be a "lower proof, wood-water tasting beverage" rather than the tasty initial bourbon pour. While he notes the liquor "wouldn't make you sick," the palate does turn awry, necessitating better care.