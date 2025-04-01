The Best Glass Shape For Tasting Bourbon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is a lot to appreciate about bourbon. By way of its traditional production and high-quality ingredients, the spirit packs an incredible nuance to every sip, especially if you know how to enjoy straight bourbon without the burn. In order to really savor its dynamic tasting notes, you'll want to select the ideal vessel for the job. The booze can be found poured into anything from a traditional rocks glass to a commemorative shot glass, but among all the options, the tulip-shaped Glencairn is best for tasting.

There's a reason you'll see this option offered at distilleries and fancy whiskey bars. The glass size is convenient: The six ounce volume fits a full pour, and leaves room for air on top. The cup style is slender, with less width at the rim and a wide, round base. This serves to concentrate the aroma, letting you pick up nuanced notes with extra intensity. Plus, the glass is easy to hold, allowing for an easy swirl, sip, and reflection. To really get the most appreciation out of your bottle of bourbon, consider investing in a Glencairn glass or two. You can also find Glencairn Whiskey Glass Sets on Amazon when you want to indulge in the ultimate sipping experience with friends.