Is Your Slow Cooker The Key To Tender, Flaky Fish Or A Recipe For A Mushy Seafood Mess?

Everyone loves a good slow cooker. If you want to use a CrockPot like a pro, though, there are rules you've got to adhere to. Namely, don't use it to cook fish. While slow-cooked fish may sound delicious, it could end in disaster. Katie Lee Biegel, FultonFishMarket.com's culinary curator, gave Chowhound the rundown.

"Fish is just too delicate," she said. "It cooks so fast that putting it in a slow cooker can make it rubbery or mushy." Fish is unique in this way. It cooks a lot faster than beef or pork, for example. When it comes to preparing fish, the 10-minute rule is gospel. Meaning: for every inch of thickness, cook a fish for 10 minutes, and only flip it once. Too much cooking and flipping makes the meat fall apart. So, what should you put in your CrockPot instead? "Save the slow cooker for your short ribs," Biegel advised.