There's A Simple Solution For Salvaging Overcooked Fish

You're roasting salmon, pan-frying shrimp, or otherwise patiently waiting for a delicious seafood dish. When you remove it from the heat, you find it's tough and rubbery — you've made the mistake of overcooking it. We've all been there. Thankfully, there's hope for overcooked seafood.

Chowhound talked to Katie Lee Biegel, FultonFishMarket.com's culinary curator, about how to salvage seafood that's cooked a bit too long. "Overcooking happens to the best of us," Biegel exclusively said. "Whether you're cooking halibut, salmon, or even shrimp, a really easy way to salvage the seafood is to turn it into a salad. Add some mayo, a squeeze of lemon, capers, and minced red onion." Creating a textural contrast can help distract your guests (or yourself!) from the rubbery texture of overcooked seafood. Try pairing salmon or shrimp salad with toast for a Scandinavian-inspired crunchy bite. Don't forget to add a bit of smoked paprika (it's different than standard paprika) to elevate the flavor profile without overpowering the salty capers and acidic lemon.