There's A Simple Solution For Salvaging Overcooked Fish
You're roasting salmon, pan-frying shrimp, or otherwise patiently waiting for a delicious seafood dish. When you remove it from the heat, you find it's tough and rubbery — you've made the mistake of overcooking it. We've all been there. Thankfully, there's hope for overcooked seafood.
Chowhound talked to Katie Lee Biegel, FultonFishMarket.com's culinary curator, about how to salvage seafood that's cooked a bit too long. "Overcooking happens to the best of us," Biegel exclusively said. "Whether you're cooking halibut, salmon, or even shrimp, a really easy way to salvage the seafood is to turn it into a salad. Add some mayo, a squeeze of lemon, capers, and minced red onion." Creating a textural contrast can help distract your guests (or yourself!) from the rubbery texture of overcooked seafood. Try pairing salmon or shrimp salad with toast for a Scandinavian-inspired crunchy bite. Don't forget to add a bit of smoked paprika (it's different than standard paprika) to elevate the flavor profile without overpowering the salty capers and acidic lemon.
Seafood tacos can transform overcooked fish
Fish tacos are another option to rescue seafood that's spent a bit too much time cooking. Much like creating a seafood salad and using it to top crunchy toasts, fish tacos let you add a wide variety of textural elements with what you have on hand. Elevate flavors and create a contrast that can stand up to slightly rubbery fish, shrimp, and more.
You can stick with standard fish taco fillings or you can add classic taco ingredients such as avocado, cilantro, onion, and tomatoes. Pro tip: Chopping your seafood and mixing it with your other ingredients can make your tacos easier to eat and less likely someone might detect a rubbery texture. Using fruit-infused salsa as an unexpected topping for your fish tacos can be a tangy way to boost the flavor — pineapple, mango, and even pickled watermelon can provide a nice contrast to the other elements of your dish. Katie Lee Biegel recommends adding a squeeze of lime to fresh salsa to further ensure no one notices your seafood is a little overdone.