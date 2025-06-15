What Is Couscous Salad? The Light, Textural Meal That's Perfect For Summer

Next to colorful bowls of three-bean salad and over-the-top BLT pasta salad, you may be eager to add a fresh, new salad recipe to your lineup of summer favorites. Better yet, if you're up for building this new recipe around an unexpected yet easy-to-use ingredient, look no further than couscous. With its mild taste and springy texture, couscous serves as the perfect starting point for a multi-ingredient salad that highlights all your favorite flavors.

All you need to do is prepare your couscous, allow it to cool, and then mix it with an assortment of salad-specific toppings. While seemingly comparable to rice or quinoa, couscous doesn't actually count as a grain. Since couscous is composed of semolina flour and water, this unique food is more similar to orzo pasta than a heartier grain like bulgur. Therefore, when cooked, couscous has a lighter feel.

Given its universally mild taste, you can make a delicious salad with either Moroccan couscous, pearl or Israeli couscous, or Lebanese couscous. Moroccan couscous is the smallest of the three, takes very little time to prepare, and has an ultra-fluffy texture. While this variety may be the most convenient when it comes to cook time, both pearl and Lebanese couscous have a chewier bite. Depending on the other ingredients in your salad, you may enjoy the distinct texture of pearl or Lebanese couscous more. Either way, you have endless options when it comes to combining various ingredients and building a tasty, summer couscous salad.