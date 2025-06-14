This Vintage Kitchen Decor Tip Makes Even The Messiest Spaces Look Tidy

You may have heard the word "larder" mentioned in a movie or a historically accurate book. Nowadays, most of us store our food in pantries and refrigerators, but in the past, a larder was traditionally used as a cool, dry storage space to keep perishable food before refrigeration existed. It was where meat, butter, cheese, jams, baked goods, and other essentials were stored to stay fresh longer. Although this storage space is no longer technically a necessity, the vintage design can be helpful for organization.

Why such a strange name? Yes, it actually is related to lard – meat would be covered in lard to better preserve it, and then stored in this space. While most of us are going to stick to keeping meat in the fridge, a larder is still ideal for storing root vegetables, canned goods, bread, spices, dry grains, and even wine. Having a dedicated larder can help you optimize your fridge space and allow you to remove items that don't need to be refrigerated but do better stored at a cooler temperature. It also offers better visibility of what you have, ideally reducing food waste in the process.

Larders were designed very intentionally, built into the shaded side of a home, outdoors, and sometimes partially underground. This ensured a lower temperature; natural ventilation with small windows and stone shelves helped to maintain a cool temperature. Even if you already have both a pantry and fridge, a larder can help declutter the kitchen strategically.