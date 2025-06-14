Why You Should Think Twice Before Using An Insulated Cookie Sheet
Home bakers have long debated the best type of cookie sheet to create the perfect texture for baked goods. Whether you're looking for cookies that are soft throughout or you prefer crispy edges and chewy centers, the type of cookie sheet you use can make all the difference.
Chowhound reached out to Casey Nunes, an education content coordinator and Wilton Sweet Studio instructor, about how to choose the best cookie sheet to achieve your baking goals. Nunes is a fan of using insulated cookie sheets if you're prone to over-browning the bottoms of your cookies. "An insulated cookie sheet has a layer of air insulation in between the layers of metal and can help your cookies bake evenly," Nunes says. But if you prefer a crispier cookie, stay away from insulated options. "They tend to bake slowly and often produce cookies that are soft in the center and pale in color."
Another important factor to consider: Insulated cookie sheets are typically edge-free. While that's fine for cookies that aren't super-greasy, buttery cookies can leak butter over the edge, according to Nunes. The lack of edges can also make cookie balls awkward to put in the oven.
When to use an insulated cookie sheet — and when to use a standard sheet
Wilton instructor Casey Nunes recommends sticking with standard aluminum cookie sheets when you want your cookies to remain flat, such as sugar cookies you plan to decorate. "We use oversized aluminum cookie sheets at the Wilton Sweet Studio when we're prepping for our cookie decorating classes, as we need to whip up big batches," says Nunes. "For a home baker whipping up classic chocolate chip cookies or having a Christmas cookie bake fest, you'll want to use a thick, non-stick cookie sheet for the best experience: reliable, consistent results and the easiest clean up." A standard cookie sheet is a great fit for most cookies, such as salted caramel-stuffed white chocolate chip cookies or bakery-style peanut butter cookies.
On the other hand, Nunes recommends using an insulated cookie sheet if you're creating thin or delicate cookies that could burn easily, like the super-thin breakfast cookies Giada De Laurentiis recommends you enjoy with coffee.
But it's important not to use insulated cookie sheets for the first time when you're in a rush, as they can produce different results than standard cookie sheets. Nunes says that if you haven't used insulated cookie sheets before, it's smart to run a few tests, as you may need to adjust temperature and bake time to get your desired result.