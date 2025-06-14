Why You Should Think Twice Before Using An Insulated Cookie Sheet

Home bakers have long debated the best type of cookie sheet to create the perfect texture for baked goods. Whether you're looking for cookies that are soft throughout or you prefer crispy edges and chewy centers, the type of cookie sheet you use can make all the difference.

Chowhound reached out to Casey Nunes, an education content coordinator and Wilton Sweet Studio instructor, about how to choose the best cookie sheet to achieve your baking goals. Nunes is a fan of using insulated cookie sheets if you're prone to over-browning the bottoms of your cookies. "An insulated cookie sheet has a layer of air insulation in between the layers of metal and can help your cookies bake evenly," Nunes says. But if you prefer a crispier cookie, stay away from insulated options. "They tend to bake slowly and often produce cookies that are soft in the center and pale in color."

Another important factor to consider: Insulated cookie sheets are typically edge-free. While that's fine for cookies that aren't super-greasy, buttery cookies can leak butter over the edge, according to Nunes. The lack of edges can also make cookie balls awkward to put in the oven.