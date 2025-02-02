How Giada De Laurentiis Eats Cookies For Breakfast

Muffins and cupcakes. French toast casserole and bread pudding. Smoothies and milkshakes. Many breakfast foods are just a technicality away from being dessert. After all, donuts are a breakfast food, at least in the U.S. So why not start your day with a bowl of cookies and milk? TV personality and celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis seems to agree, based on a TikTok video in which she whips up a batch of homemade Cookie Crisp-inspired cereal.

To create this tasty treat – or rather, energizing breakfast – de Laurentiis takes a package of Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough and cuts it up into mini squares, which she then shapes into balls, and bakes. Once they're out of the oven and cooled, all you have to do is add milk and enjoy!

The finished product looks perfectly crispy, and both de Laurentiis and her daughter Jade (stepping in as her sous chef) give it an enthusiastic thumbs up. Sounds like a great way to solidify your status as a cool parent – or to just get your own day off to a sweet start.