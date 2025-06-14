This Leftover Dessert Is The Perfect Base For Ice Cream Sandwiches

If leftover dessert sounds just about as unlikely as leftover wine (which you should store in a Mason jar), then you're likely unprepared for the event. Even the sweetest teeth can simply overbuy, or become the unwitting recipient of leftovers after a party. If those extras happen to be donuts, then ice cream sandwiches help use them up.

Glazed, cake, and any kind of frosted ring donut work perfectly for this application. You can even use filled varieties, but it's a little messier. Most donut flavors work with whatever ice cream you already have in the freezer, barring assertive outliers such as mint chocolate chip. Once you've gathered your materials, these upgraded ice cream sandwiches are as simple to make as slicing the donut in half widthwise and filling it with the frozen treat. There are also a couple of tricks for making it even easier.