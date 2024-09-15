Why You Should Start Storing Your Ice Cream Tub In A Plastic Bag
Is there a dessert more beloved than ice cream? Cold and refreshing yet comforting at the same time, ice cream has been bringing people joy for millennia. But nothing ruins the joy of ice cream faster than freezer burn or a bent spoon. Fortunately, all you need is a resealable plastic bag to help prevent freezer burn and keep your ice cream scoopable and soft.
Almost everyone has experienced the frustration of trying to scoop frozen-solid ice cream from the tub. This happens most often when your freezer is set lower than -5 degrees Fahrenheit, though it can also happen when your ice cream has been stored for a long time. Conversely, allowing your ice cream to sit on the counter or storing it in the door of your freezer to help soften it can cause ice crystals to develop in the tub. These crystals — which are a type of freezer burn — rob your ice cream of its flavor and make picture-perfect scoops more difficult.
Placing your ice cream in a resealable freezer bag helps prevent both of these issues by adding just the right amount of insulation. Simply lid your ice cream tightly, slide it into the plastic bag, and squish as much air from the bag as possible. You can then seal the plastic bag and store as usual. The next time you want a little something sweet, your ice cream should be frost-free and easy to scoop.
Why this simple trick works
This hack's effectiveness lies in the freezer bag's nearly airtight seal and the added layer of insulation it provides. Cold air tends to be drier than warm air, meaning the inside of a freezer is typically very dry. Freezer burn occurs when the moisture in your stored food evaporates and ice crystals form in its place (if you're curious, here are some telltale signs that your food is freezer-burnt). As previously mentioned, this can ruin the flavor and texture of your food, especially ice cream, which relies on the right amount of moisture to remain creamy and soft.
The plastic bag helps keep moisture inside the ice cream tub, where it belongs. It also helps your ice cream remain at the ideal temperature. With this hack, any temperature fluctuations — whether warm or cold — have to penetrate both the bag and the cardboard carton. Since freezer bags are less porous than most cardboard cartons, they protect your ice cream from melting and refreezing when the freezer door is opened. This helps prevent ice crystals that make your ice cream rock-solid and unpleasantly crunchy.
Whether you're prepping homemade ice cream for storage or want to protect a newly discovered dupe for your favorite discontinued Häagen-Dazs flavor, it doesn't get simpler than a plastic freezer bag. If you want to add an additional layer of protection, however, you can place a piece of plastic wrap under the lid to help create an airtight seal. By combining these tips, you can significantly increase your ice cream's shelf life.