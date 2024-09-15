Why You Should Start Storing Your Ice Cream Tub In A Plastic Bag

Is there a dessert more beloved than ice cream? Cold and refreshing yet comforting at the same time, ice cream has been bringing people joy for millennia. But nothing ruins the joy of ice cream faster than freezer burn or a bent spoon. Fortunately, all you need is a resealable plastic bag to help prevent freezer burn and keep your ice cream scoopable and soft.

Almost everyone has experienced the frustration of trying to scoop frozen-solid ice cream from the tub. This happens most often when your freezer is set lower than -5 degrees Fahrenheit, though it can also happen when your ice cream has been stored for a long time. Conversely, allowing your ice cream to sit on the counter or storing it in the door of your freezer to help soften it can cause ice crystals to develop in the tub. These crystals — which are a type of freezer burn — rob your ice cream of its flavor and make picture-perfect scoops more difficult.

Placing your ice cream in a resealable freezer bag helps prevent both of these issues by adding just the right amount of insulation. Simply lid your ice cream tightly, slide it into the plastic bag, and squish as much air from the bag as possible. You can then seal the plastic bag and store as usual. The next time you want a little something sweet, your ice cream should be frost-free and easy to scoop.

