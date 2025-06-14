The Korean Candy That Some Say Can Give A Burst Of Caffeine-Like Energy

Most of us in the United States are accustomed to sweet and fruity flavors when it comes to hard candy, but how about something earthy, a bit bitter, and with a mild sweetness? This description might sound like a cough drop to you, but it's actually the unique flavor profile of a must-try Korean candy made with red ginseng. Often individually wrapped and amber-colored, Korean red ginseng candies, such as Ilkwang Korean red ginseng candy, can be found in Asian supermarkets, herbal shops, or online.

If this candy is opened in a room, you might smell it before you can see it (the herbal scent is very aromatic). Korean red ginseng candy is made with extracts from red ginseng roots, a prized medicinal plant long celebrated for its energizing and restorative properties. These have a hard lozenge texture and shape, but sucking on one of these isn't like sucking on a Jolly Rancher; it can taste far too medicinal and bitter to some while others appreciate the earthy, herbal flavors. If you have a sweet tooth, these might not be the best option. However, they're a convenient way to get a small dose of ginseng throughout the day without preparing tea or taking capsules.