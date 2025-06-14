The Korean Candy That Some Say Can Give A Burst Of Caffeine-Like Energy
Most of us in the United States are accustomed to sweet and fruity flavors when it comes to hard candy, but how about something earthy, a bit bitter, and with a mild sweetness? This description might sound like a cough drop to you, but it's actually the unique flavor profile of a must-try Korean candy made with red ginseng. Often individually wrapped and amber-colored, Korean red ginseng candies, such as Ilkwang Korean red ginseng candy, can be found in Asian supermarkets, herbal shops, or online.
If this candy is opened in a room, you might smell it before you can see it (the herbal scent is very aromatic). Korean red ginseng candy is made with extracts from red ginseng roots, a prized medicinal plant long celebrated for its energizing and restorative properties. These have a hard lozenge texture and shape, but sucking on one of these isn't like sucking on a Jolly Rancher; it can taste far too medicinal and bitter to some while others appreciate the earthy, herbal flavors. If you have a sweet tooth, these might not be the best option. However, they're a convenient way to get a small dose of ginseng throughout the day without preparing tea or taking capsules.
Does Korean ginseng candy have energy-boosting properties?
Ginseng is a relatively well-studied herb. It has been shown to provide a wide range of health benefits, including decreasing fatigue, improving memory, increasing alertness, and even boosting immune system functioning. It's also said to be a real aphrodisiac that can help treat sexual dysfunction in both men and women. While they're still candy and should be eaten in moderation, some people swear by sucking on one when they need a midday mental lift or before a long day or workout. After all, ginseng is a natural alternative to coffee or energy drinks.
The issue with eating Korean red ginseng candy is it's not clear how much ginseng you're actually consuming. While the candy does indeed contain real ginseng in the form of an extract, the amount present in each candy is not listed. If you want to take ginseng for health benefits, it's better to use vitamins, extracts, or tea so you're able to monitor how much you're consuming (consulting your doctor first, of course). But, if you want to experiment with getting through an afternoon slump without another cup of coffee, it's worth trying a piece of red ginseng candy to see if it actually provides a boost.