The Incredibly Simple (And Cheap) Way To Give Your Refrigerator A Stylish Makeover

Who doesn't love a quick kitchen upgrade you can make without any renovations? Some of the easiest updates for your kitchen can be made with stylish adhesives, such as peel-and-stick tile backsplash or using liners to give your kitchen drawers a much-needed makeover. For another easy and inexpensive way to add some style to your kitchen, consider covering your refrigerator doors in window cling.

Standard refrigerators are fairly monotonous, which is why we usually cover them with fun magnets and photos. However, for a different, trendy way to jazz up your fridge, try covering the front with colorful, patterned window cling. Non-adhesive window cling uses static electricity to stick to windows (for privacy and decoration) or other glass or metal surfaces (including your fridge). Removal is easy and no residue is left behind since no adhesive is used, making it a safe, temporary option for your stainless steel refrigerator.

Window cling comes in sheets or rolls of various sizes and can be cut to fit your fridge. Standard refrigerators range from around 28 to 40 inches wide and 61 to 71 inches tall, so you likely need to buy more than one sheet or roll. You can cover the entire front of your fridge — or just the top or bottom for a subtler look. Choose a bold, colorful pattern to add interest to a monotone kitchen, such as the Rabbitgoo rainbow window privacy film, or opt for a more toned-down version, such as the Windimiley Morroccan lattice window privacy film.