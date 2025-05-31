Give Your Kitchen Drawers A Much-Needed Makeover With This Dollar Tree Find

If your kitchen drawers are looking a little worse for wear, breathe new life into them with this super easy, super cheap hack. Drawer liners from the Dollar Tree are the perfect way to update the look of your kitchen drawers while making them easier to clean. From floral patterns to faux stone, the store offers a variety of designs to suit your kitchen's aesthetic.

After you choose a drawer liner that fits your vibe, empty the drawer out completely. Give it a good wipe down with soap and water, and thoroughly dry the area. Then, measure your drawer and cut the liner to the appropriate size. (Reviewers on the Dollar Tree website love that the liner patterns seem to match up no matter where you cut them, making the process far simpler.) Note that many of Dollar Tree's drawer liners are non-adhesive. If you'd like, you can attach a bit of double sided tape or a spray adhesive to stop them from sliding around, but most find that this step is unnecessary. Place the liners into the drawers, replace the items, and you're good to go. To keep your drawer liners in tip-top condition, be sure to empty drawers out and wipe down the liners with a damp cloth (or soap and water if they're particularly grungy).