Why An Island On Wheels Is Ideal For Your Next Gathering

As much as we might wish entertaining is all about party dresses and practiced laughter, hosting people at home is also a lot of work. First there's the planning, then the shopping, some deep cleaning, and the inevitable day-of prep. But one slightly unexpected item can make both assembling and serving those expert charcuterie boards and batch-made cocktails a little easier: A wheeled kitchen island.

It may seem like a big commitment to buy a whole new piece of furniture for a one-time party, but you can obviously keep using the island until the wheels fall off. They come fairly inexpensive and in petite, unobtrusive sizes. A very basic Goplus kitchen island cart sells for about $40 on Amazon. It has a fairly neutral aesthetic, takes up less than two square feet of floor space, and only weighs about 33 pounds (plus, you know, it's on wheels). As an additional workspace, you can use it to make or plate snacks and drinks in the kitchen, then roll it out to the living room — or wherever your guests are gathered — for a food and drink unveiling that makes any affair feel just a little more elegant (not to mention convenient).