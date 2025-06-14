Why An Island On Wheels Is Ideal For Your Next Gathering
As much as we might wish entertaining is all about party dresses and practiced laughter, hosting people at home is also a lot of work. First there's the planning, then the shopping, some deep cleaning, and the inevitable day-of prep. But one slightly unexpected item can make both assembling and serving those expert charcuterie boards and batch-made cocktails a little easier: A wheeled kitchen island.
It may seem like a big commitment to buy a whole new piece of furniture for a one-time party, but you can obviously keep using the island until the wheels fall off. They come fairly inexpensive and in petite, unobtrusive sizes. A very basic Goplus kitchen island cart sells for about $40 on Amazon. It has a fairly neutral aesthetic, takes up less than two square feet of floor space, and only weighs about 33 pounds (plus, you know, it's on wheels). As an additional workspace, you can use it to make or plate snacks and drinks in the kitchen, then roll it out to the living room — or wherever your guests are gathered — for a food and drink unveiling that makes any affair feel just a little more elegant (not to mention convenient).
What to look for in a rolling island
If this thing isn't going to become a permanent part of your home, but rather function as a party supply (like ice buckets and serving platters), you want it small enough to tuck into a closet or easy enough to break down for more compact storage. The Goplus cart's easy-to-assemble assertion implies the reverse as well, but your mileage may vary.
Multiple extra surfaces are also better than one. Plenty of wheeled islands have tiered shelves — even drawers and cabinets if you want to spend a bit more money. Any of these configurations pack the added ability to keep napkins, cups, and plates all in one place. It's also helpful to find a rolling island with a tray top, meaning it has raised edges rather than a totally flat surface, to better prevent all that prosciutto, pecorino, and Parmesan from flying around. You might be surprised at the extra use you can get out of it as something like a plant table, or as an even-more-general household caddy (in the event you decide not to pack it away).