The Popular Pastry Ingredient That Works Wonders As A Candy Apple Coating

Candy and caramel apples are a staple of summer and fall festivals. Some sugared-apple enthusiasts are taking them to the next level by getting super-creative with fondant. Not just for cakes anymore, culinary apple artists are creating beautifully detailed candy apples that use fondant — both as a decoration and canvas — to add new textures and flavors to everyone's favorite treat from the orchard.

Most home bakers and cake eating enthusiasts alike have strong opinions on fondant. Combined with the soft, crumbly texture of fresh cake, fondant takes on a plasticky, almost-pretend feel that's nearly impossible to ignore. With apples, however, the taste and textural contrasts actually work. The crisp, sweet-yet-sour taste of apple pairs perfectly with the super-sweet, soft texture of the fondant (similar to caramel or candy apples but without the fear of yanking a tooth out with each super-sticky bite). Fondant can also help secure any extras you'd like to add to your apple — such as candy, nuts, or cereal — and can provide a blank slate for decorations, making this approach a hit for birthday and holiday parties.