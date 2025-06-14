The Popular Pastry Ingredient That Works Wonders As A Candy Apple Coating
Candy and caramel apples are a staple of summer and fall festivals. Some sugared-apple enthusiasts are taking them to the next level by getting super-creative with fondant. Not just for cakes anymore, culinary apple artists are creating beautifully detailed candy apples that use fondant — both as a decoration and canvas — to add new textures and flavors to everyone's favorite treat from the orchard.
Most home bakers and cake eating enthusiasts alike have strong opinions on fondant. Combined with the soft, crumbly texture of fresh cake, fondant takes on a plasticky, almost-pretend feel that's nearly impossible to ignore. With apples, however, the taste and textural contrasts actually work. The crisp, sweet-yet-sour taste of apple pairs perfectly with the super-sweet, soft texture of the fondant (similar to caramel or candy apples but without the fear of yanking a tooth out with each super-sticky bite). Fondant can also help secure any extras you'd like to add to your apple — such as candy, nuts, or cereal — and can provide a blank slate for decorations, making this approach a hit for birthday and holiday parties.
Pro tips for creating gourmet fondant-covered candy apples
Ready to create fondant apples that quickly become the talk of your next gathering? Get started by using long-lasting, super-crunchy apples — we recommend Cosmic Crisp since they're engineered to last a whole year. Start by fully removing the wax coating apples are sprayed with during processing (easily and fully remove wax from apples using hot water and lemon juice). Removing the wax helps the caramel (or chocolate, or whatever tasty item you're using beneath your fondant) stick to the apple. From there, let your candy coating harden and apply fondant — or ramp up the flavor profile by adding toppings that stick to your caramel or candy layer before adding the fondant. Adding unique toppings to your candy apples — such as crushed salty snacks, crushed candy canes, your favorite childhood cereal, or even sweet and wispy cotton candy — adds a surprising, fun taste and textural element.
After your candy or caramel layer cools, you can get creative with fondant. Use plain white fondant as-is to wrap your apples, then simply slice so you can see each layer of deliciousness. You can also use white fondant as a canvas for designs, such as letter and number cut-outs or characters, or as a crisp background for gold dust. Feeling fancy? Work some dye into your white fondant to create an elegant marble look before wrapping your apples.