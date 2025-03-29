Take Candy Apples To Sweet New Heights With This Wispy Topping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you consider yourself a candy apple connoisseur, there's a strong chance you've eaten this delicacy covered in all sorts of extras including cinnamon candy, chopped nuts, and melted chocolate. However, next to the usual sprinkles, gummy candies, and chocolate chips, there's one unconventional ingredient that gives candy apples an unexpected twist. Among the 14 unique toppings your candy apples need, cotton candy gives these confections an enticing texture and noteworthy appearance.

One of the extra steps you should take to make superior candy apples is dressing them in unique toppings that offer a range of both color and texture. Cotton candy has long had a reputation thanks to its sweet and fluffy thread-like consistency. To use cotton candy for a simple upgrade, simply add torn portions to the tops of freshly-dipped candy apples.

Yet, if you want to make cotton candy apples that also have a delightful pastel hue, consider using a few specific ingredients. Besides the usual combination of granulated sugar and light corn syrup, swap out the red food dye for a combination of white gel food coloring plus a few drops of your favorite pastel colors. Options like Americolor's Bright White Soft Gel Paste and Americolor's variety pack of 12 soft gel-paste food colors are both available on Amazon. Once you've heated your candy apples' primary ingredients to the hard-crack stage over your stove, you're just a few steps away from enjoying pastel-colored fruits topped with light and airy cotton candy.