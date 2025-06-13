3 Fast Food Chains You Should Avoid Ordering French Fries From If You Follow A Vegan Diet
In the dark ages when plant-based cuisine wasn't as mainstream in the American culinary culture as it is today, a basic side of fries gained the reputation as the go-to default among vegetarian or vegan diners, particularly at fast food joints. And it makes sense right? Fries are nothing more than potatoes, oil, and salt. However, when you look deeper, some sneaky ingredients and cooking methods can render a humble fry unsuitable for those following a plant-based lifestyle. From being cooked in animal-derived fats to containing hidden dairy ingredients, not all fries meet vegan standards. There is, however, the murky territory of using shared fryers, which ultimately comes down to personal preference. Some vegans expect a dedicated fryer for items that don't contain animal ingredients — in which case, they would likely not patronize a conventional fast food spot. And for others, as long as the dish itself doesn't contain animal-derived ingredients or is prepared with animal-based stocks and oils, it's good to go.
For anyone committed to a vegan lifestyle — whether for ethical, environmental, or health reasons — knowing the behind-the-scenes facts of how the food is prepared is important, even if it's something as basic as a serving of french fries. While more fast food establishments are embracing plant-forward dining with their offerings (Panda Express has even brought back a limited-time menu item due to overwhelming demand), some well-known names are still lacking when it comes to a vegan-friendly order of fries. Here are the three fast food establishments to skip if you're craving fries as a plant-based diner.
McDonald's
Unfortunately, the winner of Chowhound's fast food fries ranking is not vegan-friendly — despite no longer being fried in animal fat, like it was prior to 1990. McDonald's lists "beef flavoring" on the fries' list of ingredients. While there does not appear to be any cow-derived meat in the flavoring, it does contain animal-based dairy derivatives. Milk is also specifically listed as an allergen in their fries, making them a no-go for vegans and those with dairy sensitivities.
For a taste of vegan McDonald's items, you may need to take a trip across the pond to Europe, where you're in for more than just vegan-friendly fries. Customers following a plant-based diet can also treat themselves to a juicy, cheesy, "meaty" McPlant burger, which failed to gain traction with vegan patrons in the United States for multiple reasons. Or, if you're lucky to live around the Los Angeles area, experience a 100% plant-powered parody of McDonald's at the trending Mr. Charlie's, instead.
Popeyes
Popeye the Sailor Man was powered by a can of spinach, and let's be real, it can't get more vegan than that! However, that doesn't apply to the namesake Popeyes fast food chain, which plant-based customers are better off not toying with unless they're willing to settle for applesauce, corn on the cob (sans butter), grits (if made with water), and the grand finishing touch, a side of jalapeños. What's the deal with its fries, though?
While the actual ingredients of the fries, including Cajun seasoning, are free from any animal-derived ingredients, it turns out that the fries are cooked in animal fat. Using shared fryers is a conversation of its own, boiling down to what you are comfortable with; no animal-derived ingredients were actively used to make the fries. However, when the ingredients used to prepare the fries contain animal products, it seems safe to say that they should be disqualified from being plant-based approved due to the possibility of cross-contamination.
Checkers & Rally's
Bringing up the rear, as Checkers seems to be the last place a vegan or plant-based customer would want to find themselves dining at. The fries at Checkers and Rally's — both being under the same parent company and serving identical menus — are a double-whammy. Not only are they coated in animal-based milk powder, but they are also fried in animal lard.
But that doesn't mean you can't bring your own plant-fueled hacks to the party! You could bring your own fries, or stock up on Checkers' vegan frozen fries available at retail stores that you can dunk into the chain's decent selection of plant-based sauces. Here's a creative suggestion: Sandwich your "bring-your-own fries" paired with your choice of sauce between Checkers' burger buns with caramelized onions to curate your own inventive, DIY "elevated" fast food sandwich and make a meal of it. At the end of the day, if there's one thing plant-powered eaters are masters of, it's turning dust into something less dusty — and sometimes, even gold.