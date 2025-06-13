3 Fast Food Chains You Should Avoid Ordering French Fries From If You Follow A Vegan Diet

In the dark ages when plant-based cuisine wasn't as mainstream in the American culinary culture as it is today, a basic side of fries gained the reputation as the go-to default among vegetarian or vegan diners, particularly at fast food joints. And it makes sense right? Fries are nothing more than potatoes, oil, and salt. However, when you look deeper, some sneaky ingredients and cooking methods can render a humble fry unsuitable for those following a plant-based lifestyle. From being cooked in animal-derived fats to containing hidden dairy ingredients, not all fries meet vegan standards. There is, however, the murky territory of using shared fryers, which ultimately comes down to personal preference. Some vegans expect a dedicated fryer for items that don't contain animal ingredients — in which case, they would likely not patronize a conventional fast food spot. And for others, as long as the dish itself doesn't contain animal-derived ingredients or is prepared with animal-based stocks and oils, it's good to go.

For anyone committed to a vegan lifestyle — whether for ethical, environmental, or health reasons — knowing the behind-the-scenes facts of how the food is prepared is important, even if it's something as basic as a serving of french fries. While more fast food establishments are embracing plant-forward dining with their offerings (Panda Express has even brought back a limited-time menu item due to overwhelming demand), some well-known names are still lacking when it comes to a vegan-friendly order of fries. Here are the three fast food establishments to skip if you're craving fries as a plant-based diner.