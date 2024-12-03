Why McDonald's' Vegan Burger Failed In America

The McPlant may have tanked in America, but McDonald's offers it elsewhere, particularly in Europe. It's not vegan everywhere, though: In Germany, the McPlant is available, but it follows the same path as the U.S. — it features cheese and mayo and isn't cooked on a separate grill. In the United Kingdom, however, it's vegan-certified and comes with vegan cheese and mayo. Versions of the McPlant are also sold in countries like the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Ireland — the reason mostly being that there's more demand for it. Some markets like the U.K. also offer additional vegan options like veggie dippers (similar to nuggets) and burgers that feature them instead of a patty.

Back across the pond, your options are far more limited (honestly, you'd be better off visiting Taco Bell). Excluding drinks (which mostly don't contain animal products), the only menu item that's automatically vegan without making modifications appears to be the apple pie for dessert. You could theoretically ask for a burger to be made without a patty, cheese, or mayo, although it might be a little sad. Notably, McDonald's fries are not vegan in the United States — while the chain stopped cooking them in beef tallow years ago, they still contain a dairy-based flavoring ingredient (though not in Europe). Vegetarians are better served at American McDonald's: While there's no veggie patty on the menu, fries and most desserts are an option, as are breakfast items like hotcakes or an Egg McMuffin without bacon.

