The Crunchy Topping That Gives Bobby Flay's Chicken Fried Steak A Special Twist

Texas icon chicken fried steak is already plenty crisp as it is. That satisfying texture is one of the primary reasons that one chooses this preparation method for a steak to begin with. But celebrity chef Bobby Flay incorporates an extra ingredient that gives it an even more dynamic crunch. Now, chicken fried steak is also plenty decadent at its most basic, as most fried foods are. And Flay's bold addition of bacon makes the plate even more indulgent.

In an episode of the Food Network cooking competition show "Throwdown With Bobby Flay," the titular host takes to the Lone Star State to challenge chuckwagon operator "cowboy" Kent Rollins to a chicken fried steak tête-à-tête. Flay uses his standard fried chicken recipe for the top round beef, so the home cook should feel empowered to do the same. But he goes on to douse it in thyme-flecked gravy and a shower of crumbled bacon for a totally over the top flavor explosion. Perhaps disabusing the nation of the notion that everything's bigger in Texas, Flay's outsized interpretation of the southern cuisine fails to win over the "Throwdown" judges. Rollins' relatively simpler approach — steak, chicken fried, sans bacon — wins the day.