Why Costco's Kirkland UltraShine Dishwashing Pacs Are An Underrated Bargain

Costco's in-house brand is known for its generally high-quality, affordable products that are similar to (if not better than) name-brand versions, such as the seemingly endless Kirkland Signature alcohol options and Costco's popular grass-fed butter. For another top-notch product that will clean the toughest food stains on your dishes, you might want to consider trying the Kirkland Platinum Performance UltraShine Dishwasher Detergent Pacs.

Convenient, reasonably priced, and highly effective, Costco's dishwashing pacs are powerful enough to clean caked-on food, as well as coffee, wine, and tea stains, essentially eliminating the need to pre-rinse your dishes. Speaking from personal experience, as a busy family of five, we use a lot of dishes throughout the day and load as many as possible into every nook and cranny in the dishwasher (which is ran every night). I've found that, even with a likely overloaded dishwasher, the dishes come out clean when using the Kirkland Signature dishwasher pacs.

With 115 pacs in each container priced at $13.99, the cost per pac comes out to just 12 cents (prices may vary per location). So, if you're like me and you run the dishwasher daily, you'll have to buy a new container just about every four months. The packaging claims the pacs can clean 48-hour stuck on food (which I have not put to the test because we don't let the dishes sit that long). Each contains a powder dish detergent and has a pleasant lemon citrus scent.