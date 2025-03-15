The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Butter

Butter. Where to even begin? The dairy product is a staple in the kitchen for many reasons. It is a crucial ingredient when baking delicious, flaky pastries and soft cookies. Many people use butter to grease their pans while cooking. Butter can add flavor to food, such as spreading butter on fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth pancakes or basting a restaurant-quality steak. There are tons of butter options on the shelves of all your favorite grocery stores — Chowhound has even determined the best and worst — but what about if you get your butter from Costco? Where is the butter really coming from? The wholesale store is known for slapping its signature Kirkland private label over products made by other companies, such as its budget-friendly wine and Aged Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese. So, let's dive right into the origins of the Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter.

According to the Costco website, the butter is made in collaboration with the New Zealand-based dairy company, Westland Milk Products. The company was founded in 1937 and has over 400 farms across the green country. Alongside the retailer, the dairy company ensures that the butter is high quality and packed with healthy nutrients, starting with the cow's diet. The milk supply comes from cows that are fed on a diet of at least 95% grass. The remaining amount of their diet is free of genetically modified organisms, which along with growth hormones, are banned from dairy farms in New Zealand.