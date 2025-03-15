The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Butter
Butter. Where to even begin? The dairy product is a staple in the kitchen for many reasons. It is a crucial ingredient when baking delicious, flaky pastries and soft cookies. Many people use butter to grease their pans while cooking. Butter can add flavor to food, such as spreading butter on fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth pancakes or basting a restaurant-quality steak. There are tons of butter options on the shelves of all your favorite grocery stores — Chowhound has even determined the best and worst — but what about if you get your butter from Costco? Where is the butter really coming from? The wholesale store is known for slapping its signature Kirkland private label over products made by other companies, such as its budget-friendly wine and Aged Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese. So, let's dive right into the origins of the Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter.
According to the Costco website, the butter is made in collaboration with the New Zealand-based dairy company, Westland Milk Products. The company was founded in 1937 and has over 400 farms across the green country. Alongside the retailer, the dairy company ensures that the butter is high quality and packed with healthy nutrients, starting with the cow's diet. The milk supply comes from cows that are fed on a diet of at least 95% grass. The remaining amount of their diet is free of genetically modified organisms, which along with growth hormones, are banned from dairy farms in New Zealand.
Why is Costco butter so good?
Costco butter is pretty popular. In fact, it is often referred to as a dupe for the famous Kerrygold butter that has developed a cult following in the United States. Both brands have been praised for their grass-fed origins and unique flavors. When it comes to Costco and Westland Milk Products, in addition to their dedication to healthy cows, they also churn their butter using a traditional European method called the Fritz churn method. During the process, the fat content in the cream increases, resulting in the butter's elevated taste and texture.
It is important to pay attention to two details on the label when identifying a high-quality butter at a grocery store. Look at the butter's percentage of butterfat and how it is churned — two things Costco already has in mind. But in case you don't have a Costco membership or have a location in your area, you can apply this knowledge to find another brand of butter that is best for you. In general, you want to reach for butter with a high butterfat content. The high amount of fat will lend itself to a velvety mouthfeel and rich flavor. You also want to look into how the butter was churned as products that are made using a slow churn method or churned in small batches tend to have a more artisanal finish. Once you select the perfect butter, your taste buds will be grateful.