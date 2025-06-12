Keep Bugs Out Of Your Garden With One Genius Tool From Your Kitchen Sink

Pests can be a real pain in the butt. Discovering you have an infestation in your garden is enough to make anyone spiral. Fortunately, there are some hacks for getting rid of pests in your vegetable garden (and other places bugs suck the life out of your plants). You can even kill many insects with a basic bar of soap. How does this simple, inexpensive, and non-toxic trick work exactly? You use leftover pieces of bar soap to make an insecticidal solution that you spray on a plant's foliage. This kills small, soft-bodied bugs, such as aphids, mealybugs, and spider mites, via suffocation. They are killed on contact, so the pests don't have to ingest the solution for it to be deadly.

To do this, slice up or grate a bar of soap, add it to boiling water, and wait for it to dissolve. It helps the soap break down if you agitate with frequent stirring. Once that's done, fill a spray bottle for easy application and you're all set to suffocate some pesky critters. Be aware that dish soap, formulated to remove grease and oil from cookware, is not the same as bar soap. It may strip foliage of it's waxy surface layer, resulting in major problems.