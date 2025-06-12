Don't Throw Out Stale Store-Bought Corn Tortillas. Turn Them Into The Best Tostadas Of Your Life

It can be such a disappointment to go to make tacos and find that your tortillas have become stale. Now, they are dry and fall apart easily — any filling you place inside will likely cause the tortilla to disintegrate. But before you go and toss them, it's easy to reduce food waste in your kitchen and use these in a different meal than you may have planned. Toast these up and instead of tacos, make tostadas.

Tostada means "toasted" in Spanish, and this Mexican dish is made by crisping up a tortilla with oil. They can be pan-fried or baked in the oven, and the result is a hard, crunchy, golden brown tortilla that serves as a vehicle for all your favorite toppings. Just as tortilla chips were invented as a practical way to use up food that would have gone to waste, tostadas are the solution when tortillas are not pliable enough for tacos. In fact, stale tortillas crisp up better than fresh ones when fried or baked.

In Mexico, tostadas are topped with a wide range of ingredients and garnishes depending on the region. It's very common to see a layer of refried beans or melted cheese as the base, followed by any type of protein — steak, shredded chicken, grilled fish, and shrimp are all fair game. For garnishing, shredded lettuce or cabbage is popular, and like tacos, diced onion, fresh cilantro, and a squeeze of lime are classic additions. Slices of avocado or guacamole are also welcome additions, and salsa is a must.