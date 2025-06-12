Don't Throw Out Stale Store-Bought Corn Tortillas. Turn Them Into The Best Tostadas Of Your Life
It can be such a disappointment to go to make tacos and find that your tortillas have become stale. Now, they are dry and fall apart easily — any filling you place inside will likely cause the tortilla to disintegrate. But before you go and toss them, it's easy to reduce food waste in your kitchen and use these in a different meal than you may have planned. Toast these up and instead of tacos, make tostadas.
Tostada means "toasted" in Spanish, and this Mexican dish is made by crisping up a tortilla with oil. They can be pan-fried or baked in the oven, and the result is a hard, crunchy, golden brown tortilla that serves as a vehicle for all your favorite toppings. Just as tortilla chips were invented as a practical way to use up food that would have gone to waste, tostadas are the solution when tortillas are not pliable enough for tacos. In fact, stale tortillas crisp up better than fresh ones when fried or baked.
In Mexico, tostadas are topped with a wide range of ingredients and garnishes depending on the region. It's very common to see a layer of refried beans or melted cheese as the base, followed by any type of protein — steak, shredded chicken, grilled fish, and shrimp are all fair game. For garnishing, shredded lettuce or cabbage is popular, and like tacos, diced onion, fresh cilantro, and a squeeze of lime are classic additions. Slices of avocado or guacamole are also welcome additions, and salsa is a must.
How to make tostadas from stale tortillas
Tostadas can be made from both corn and flour tortillas, typically from regular or street taco-sized tortillas. The larger burrito tortillas can be used too, but this size isn't as common and will take a bit longer to crisp up evenly. Whether making pan-fried or oven-baked tostadas, you'll need oil. A neutral oil that has a high smoke point is ideal, such as vegetable or avocado oil.
To fry them in a pan, use about 1 inch of oil on medium heat. Be careful that the oil is not too hot to avoid the risk of splattering. Each side will cook for about two to three minutes, or until golden brown. Place the tostadas on a paper towel when done cooking to absorb excess oil, and then sprinkle them with salt. Before cooking them, another way to ensure that the tostadas are not too oily is to first heat the stale tortillas up in the microwave until they're soft — this reduces the amount of oil that ends up absorbed in the pan.
If using the oven, brush or spray each side of the tortilla with oil, and add a sprinkle of salt; it's also possible to dust on some dried cilantro or chipotle powder to add more flavor. Bake them at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about four to seven minutes. These will not need to be blotted with a paper towel to absorb oil. Have a sweet tooth after making tostadas? Use any leftover tortillas to make dessert quesadillas!