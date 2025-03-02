Why You Should Save Those Leftover Tortillas For Dessert

Leftover tortillas don't just have to be saved for breakfast the next morning; you can continue the fun with something sweet to end the night. One great way to use leftover tortillas is to turn them into a peanut butter and chocolate quesadilla for a dessert combination that is simple and hits the spot. Quesadillas originate from Mexico, where they were initially made with tortillas and cheese. However, the fillings have evolved since their inception and can always be experimented with. Around the world, quesadilla pairings can be standard and savory as expected, or loaded with experimental infusions like peanut butter and chocolate, or the unlikely game-changer that is quesadillas stuffed with frozen dumplings.

Peanut butter chocolate quesadillas are quick and easy to make and will surely use up all of your leftovers if you've got a sweet-tooth. All you need to do is spread your tortilla with peanut butter and add a sprinkling of chocolate chips on top of the spread. Fold the quesadilla, pop it in a skillet, and toast it in some butter or your choice of fat. If you want the quesadilla to be really crispy, consider being a bit more generous with the butter and using about a quarter cup of it for toasting. Your quesadilla will be ready for slicing and eating once it is nice and golden. You can then slice it into four or eight pieces, or whatever your desired portion size is.