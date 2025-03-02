Why You Should Save Those Leftover Tortillas For Dessert
Leftover tortillas don't just have to be saved for breakfast the next morning; you can continue the fun with something sweet to end the night. One great way to use leftover tortillas is to turn them into a peanut butter and chocolate quesadilla for a dessert combination that is simple and hits the spot. Quesadillas originate from Mexico, where they were initially made with tortillas and cheese. However, the fillings have evolved since their inception and can always be experimented with. Around the world, quesadilla pairings can be standard and savory as expected, or loaded with experimental infusions like peanut butter and chocolate, or the unlikely game-changer that is quesadillas stuffed with frozen dumplings.
Peanut butter chocolate quesadillas are quick and easy to make and will surely use up all of your leftovers if you've got a sweet-tooth. All you need to do is spread your tortilla with peanut butter and add a sprinkling of chocolate chips on top of the spread. Fold the quesadilla, pop it in a skillet, and toast it in some butter or your choice of fat. If you want the quesadilla to be really crispy, consider being a bit more generous with the butter and using about a quarter cup of it for toasting. Your quesadilla will be ready for slicing and eating once it is nice and golden. You can then slice it into four or eight pieces, or whatever your desired portion size is.
How to take your peanut butter chocolate quesadillas to the next level
Much like savory quesadillas, much of the satisfaction lies is in the simplicity of this dessert, but additional toppings will always add some fun. If you're looking for an alternative to chocolate chips, you could grate some chocolate instead. Opting for some baking chocolate over chocolate chips might give you a more smoothly melted consistency. If you're interested in adding some depth to your creation though, one way to upgrade this dessert is by swapping out the peanut butter for other nut butters. Almond butter is an excellent alternative that is often paired with banana and chocolate for dessert quesadilla recipes or even crepes, which greatly resemble this dessert.
Much like dessert crepes, the quality and flavor of the base makes a difference with dessert quesadillas. Tortillas can be made from flour or corn, and the type of tortilla that you choose will change the flavor significantly. Corn tortillas are staples in Mexican cuisine (so much so that it is a red flag to watch out for if a Mexican restaurant doesn't serve them) and offer an earthier taste that will especially complement the peanut or preferred nut butter. On the other hand, flour tortillas will offer more of a typical bready flavor that will resemble crepes. Both flour and corn tortillas can also be toasted with other oils and butters for a richer taste. Coconut oil is a go-to alternative for butter that is plant-based and bound to bring out some nutty sweetness.