Where To Find The Best Vegetarian Sandwiches In The US

Vegetarian sandwiches tend to have a bad rap in both the vegetarian and omnivore circles for frankly libelous reasons. Overlooked for their meat-based counterparts, veggie sandwiches are often accused of failing to match meat-based sandwich's staying power. Many believe they lack the same amazing combinations of flavors that make sandwiches the iconic dish they are. Others find them inconvenient to acquire from less-accommodating sandwich shops. All fallacies! Veggie sandwiches, if made right, can be just as if not more filling than meaty sammies, taste absolutely fantastic, and be found just as easily as any meat-based sandwich with the right amount of know-how.

We're here to provide that last point. The U.S. has a treasure trove of vegetarian and vegan friendly dining places just waiting to be discovered, and we've narrowed down our choices based on both casual customer and prestigious critic reviews. Here's a comprehensive list of stand-out restaurants, delis, and sandwich shops featuring the very best veggie sammies that the country has to offer.