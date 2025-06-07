Where To Find The Best Vegetarian Sandwiches In The US
Vegetarian sandwiches tend to have a bad rap in both the vegetarian and omnivore circles for frankly libelous reasons. Overlooked for their meat-based counterparts, veggie sandwiches are often accused of failing to match meat-based sandwich's staying power. Many believe they lack the same amazing combinations of flavors that make sandwiches the iconic dish they are. Others find them inconvenient to acquire from less-accommodating sandwich shops. All fallacies! Veggie sandwiches, if made right, can be just as if not more filling than meaty sammies, taste absolutely fantastic, and be found just as easily as any meat-based sandwich with the right amount of know-how.
We're here to provide that last point. The U.S. has a treasure trove of vegetarian and vegan friendly dining places just waiting to be discovered, and we've narrowed down our choices based on both casual customer and prestigious critic reviews. Here's a comprehensive list of stand-out restaurants, delis, and sandwich shops featuring the very best veggie sammies that the country has to offer.
Ben & Esther's Vegan Delicatessen - Turkey Bacon Club
The Pacific Northwest area boasts a vibrant vegan and vegetarian food scene, and Portland particularly has much to offer the plant-based community. Ben & Esther's Vegan Delicatessen is just one of many locations that serve a large variety of delicious vegan and vegetarian dishes, sandwiches especially. This Jewish deli is beloved in the community for its standout menu, and the Turkey Bacon Club in particular is a fan-favorite among customers due to its hearty helpings of imitation turkey, bacon, and Swiss cheese (which can be substituted for a vegan alternative). Fresh veggies such as lettuce and tomato add a crisp crunch, and a generous drizzle of housemade mayonnaise and yellow mustard brings the entire sandwich together for a satisfying and filling dining experience.
Satisfied customers have also highlighted the sandwich's combination of flavor and freshness. "It's hefty but light," said one reviewer on Yelp. He also shared a sandwich hack where they swapped out the Turkey Bacon Club's typical bread for some Hoagie rolls, which add an extra layer of luxuriousness to the meal. Ben & Esther's also offers other delicious vegetarian sides that pair excellently with cold cut sandwiches, including a mac 'n cheese side, Matzo ball soup, and potato salad.
Ike's Love and Sandwiches - Sometimes I'm A Vegetarian
If you're a California resident, chances are that you've heard of Ike's. This delightful sandwich shop operates out of Sacramento, but they've got locations all over the northern bit of the state. Founded in 2007, Ike's Love and Sandwiches offers a large and varied selection of sandwiches for omnivores and vegetarians alike. Its star vegetarian sandwich, the cheekily named, "Sometimes I'm a Vegetarian," is a monster of a dish. Packed with artichoke hearts marinated in a savory house-made dressing, shiitake mushrooms, and Provolone cheese, this sandwich disproves the myth of unfulfilling vegetarian sandwiches with a punch of plant-based protein.
On top of that, lettuce and tomato — two constants at Ike's — help cut through the heaviness of saucy artichokes and mushrooms, and a gritty and savory Pesto brings the entire sandwich together. Ike's tops the entire sandwich off with their signature "dirty sauce," which is a garlic aioli blended with some secret spices that add some punchy heat. According to its website, a vegan version of this sauce is available upon request.
While customers are big fans of how the ingredients blend together well, some have raised concerns over the pricey menu items. If you have some cash to blow on some delicious vegetarian sandwich options, go to Ike's.
Mendocino Farms - Vegan Banh Mi
Bánh mìs have been a shining star of the vegetarian sandwich culture for years, and Mendocino Farms in Los Angeles, California, has honed their vegan version to a fine point. While its unique take on the Vietnamese staple is certainly unconventional, customers continue to sing the Vegan Bánh Mì its praises for good reason. Instead of the usual baguettes used for classic Vietnamese banh mis, Mendocino uses a panini-pressed ciabatta bread with which to stuff its organic, baked tofu inside. A vegan aioli colors the tofu, as well as a sweet chili sauce that gives the pickled slices of daikon radish and carrots an additional brightness. Fresh cucumbers and jalapeños continue to amp up the crunch factor, and Thai basil and cilantro add the sharp, tangy taste unique to typical banh mis to this very atypical version.
Fans have called this dish a "faux mi" sandwich due to its deviation from usual Vietnamese stylings. Regardless of its authenticity, the Vegan Bánh Mì remains a standout vegetarian sandwich that deserves its laurels. Customers have also recommended pairing the sandwich with the restaurant's spicy curried couscous side, a vegetarian add-on that features pearl couscous, roasted cauliflower and carrots, and Mendocino's unique signature curry spice.
NoButcher - Pulled NoPork Sandwich
Las Vegas is home to several unique and decadent vegetarians and vegan eateries, one of which includes NoButcher. A low-key vegan restaurant located in Spring Valley, NoButcher is a highlight with omnivores and vegetarians alike, thanks to its relaxed yet quality variety of vegan sandwiches and deli sides. A fan favorite remains its Pulled NoPork Sandwich; the saucy, indulgent "pork" made of NoButcher's homemade seitan meats heaped generously on a toasted ciabatta roll has earned a fervent outpouring of praise. The addition of maple-mustard coleslaw, noted for its blend of sweet and savory notes and heated kick notes gives the entire sandwich an extra refreshing crunch.
Customers will also appreciate any of the restaurant's offered sides as a delicious accompaniment. The NoEgg Salad has been noted to be a creamy but light dish that can go perfectly with some pulled "pork." NoButcher also offers several highly rated vegan desserts that continue to resonate with satisfied fans willing to make the long drive just for a vegan chocolate chip cookie, or a slice of moist carrot cake.
Buds - Barbacoa Sandwich
Salt Lake City's vegan and vegetarian scene is underrated compared to the vegetarian foodie giants like L.A. and Portland, but the SLC plant-based community has more to offer than some might think. Buds, for example, is a laid-back but gently refined sandwich shop that specializes in vegetarian and vegan offerings, including the celebrated Barbacoa Sandwich. This sandwich is unique in that it's an underground menu item, which requires a little finesse at the counter, but it's worth the fuss.
The Barbacoa features grilled jackfruit and black beans that have acquired a zesty tang after having been slow cooked in a housemade chipotle barbecue sauce. Shredded cabbage lightens the heaviness of the beans and jackfruit, and Buds' freshly made guacamole adds a flavorful creaminess that harmonizes with the tangy BBQ sauce. Some ginger sour cream is added on top for an extra burst of flavor. The toasted sourdough hoagie can be swapped out for a gluten-free bread option, but some customers have been clamoring for a whole-grain option for additional nutrition and texture.
Rebel Cheese - Bacon Brie and Me Sandwich
Nut-based cheeses are a great vegan alternative for dairy cheeses, but it's hard to get a quality nut-based cheese without the end result tasting like coconut oil and starch. However, Rebel Cheese in Austin, Texas, has managed to dodge those common pitfalls when perfecting its vegan cheese. This plant-based eatery has a deli featuring vegan subs and sandwiches that feature its own vegan cheeses that are available for purchase.
One of its more popular sandwiches that perfectly showcase the quality of its cheese would be the Bacon Brie and Me, a savory baguette sandwich dripping with flavor and umami. The titular aged brie is the star of this dish: a deep, earthy cheese that blends well with the crispy "bacon" slices. The accompanying onions are caramelized to compound that smoky taste, and fresh arugula dressed in a peppery vinaigrette helps cut through the richness of all that flavor. Finally, some sweet fig jam is added to brighten the entire sandwich.
It should go without saying that people with nut-allergies should be careful when dining here, but everyone else should give this trendy restaurant and its cheese a try. There are several other non-sandwich dishes and sides that are absolutely worth a trip to the Violet Crown City.
Green Owl Cafe - Madison Philly
This quaint little vegetarian restaurant nestled between Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, Wisconsin, might escape your attention at first, but don't be fooled by its demure exterior. The Green Owl Cafe serves a mean vegetarian sandwich, and its Madison Philly is just one example of its many delicious offerings. If you're in the mood for a relish-y, spicy sort of sandwich, this dish will perk you right up. A little like a bahn mi, the Madison Philly is served on a toasted baguette with thin slices of seitan meant to imitate beefsteak. You get the choice of classic provolone to complement the "meat" or fatty cashew cheese as a vegan option.
While the sautéed peppers and onions add an essential spicy, crunchy factor to the Philly's meat and cheese, Green Owl's giardiniera is the true star of this dish. Made of peppers, carrots and a few other ingredients, this briny relish is both acidic and spicy with a pop of sweetness, which elevates an otherwise heavy sandwich into a hearty and flavorful experience. If you need a crunchy side to complement the Philly, the Green Owl also serves kale chips and a quinoa salad that are great as palette cleansers between bites.
Nhu Lan Saigon Subs - Vegan Lemongrass Tofu
While lacking the typical coastal attractions other summer cities tend to possess, Chicago is one of those cities that knows how to summer it up, especially when it comes to its food and drink scene. Its mild-but-pleasant weather gives bars and restaurants the opportunity to take full advantage of outdoor seating, music events, and handheld foods, the last of which is something for sandwich lovers to gravitate to. Nhu Lan Saigon Subs may look unassuming from the outside, located in a very American urban portion of the city, but its food is beyond stellar. This Vietnamese sandwich shop is a go-to stop for many Chicagoans, thanks to the quality of its subs, and the Vegan Lemongrass Tofu sandwich is a particular fan favorite.
As you might've guessed from the title, lemongrass is a starring flavor in this sub. While its strong taste is a bit of a polarizing topic for some, the citrusy herb has undeniable health benefits. The Vegan Lemongrass Tofu sandwich features a fragrant teriyaki tofu marinated in lemongrass and other spices that lend the entire dish a peppery, acidic flavor. Other typical Vietnamese trimmings such as pickled daikon carrots, cucumber, cilantro, and jalapeños add the classic freshness to the sandwich, making it the perfect light lunch for a summer afternoon.
Vegan Deli and Butcher - Italian Cold Cut Sandwich
The Midwest may have a little less to offer in the vegetarian and vegan food scene in the U.S. compared to the West and East Coasts, but there are some hidden gems for those who know where to look. One of these gems includes the Vegan Deli and Butcher, which can be found a short drive away from the heart of St. Louis, Missouri. Its Italian Cold Cut sandwich, made up of a variety of vegetarian alternatives, is a beloved dish, thanks to its attention to quality and flavor. "Their 'meat' is a dead ringer for the real thing," enthuses a fan.
This sandwich truly has all the fixings its name suggests. Served on a hoagie bun that can be swapped for a vegan alternative upon request, the sandwich features a heaping variety of vegan cold cut meats such as ham, turkey, and pepperoni. Provolone cheese adds a nice stretchy texture, and the fresh vegetables, such as chopped lettuce, sliced tomatoes and onions, and pepperoncini round out the classic fillings of the Italian sub. A generous amount of creamy mayonnaise and a tangy vinaigrette top off the dish, and it remains a fan-favorite with customers to the point where the restaurant sells out nearly every day. If you're looking to enjoy this sub but dread the prospective future of arriving at a sold out location, keep an eye on Vegan Deli and Butcher's Instagram to stay on top of their available stock.
Plant Based Heat - Pbh Chicken Sandwich
Memphis boasts a rich history steeped in music, the Civil Rights movement, and an exquisite banquet of delicious food. Famous for offering a wonderful balance of soul comfort food and uptown cuisine, the Bluff City is most well known for its delicious fried foods and barbecue, attracting foodies around the world. Vegans and vegetarians should not fear missing out, though — there are plenty of plant-based restaurants that still serve a mean "chicken" sandwich that tastes just like the real thing. Plant Based Heat's Pbh Chicken Sandwich is a must-try for anyone looking for a flavorful and crispy experience.
Compared to all the other contenders on this list, this particular sandwich looks deceptively simple. PBH keeps it light; the deep-fried crispy soy protein patty is accompanied by farm-fresh spinach leaves and a few slices of tomatoes and pickles. There's a light drizzling of vegan mayo with which to keep the toasted Hawaiian buns together, and that's it. The restaurant doles out its ingredients very carefully, but there's purpose in every portion. The faux chicken is seasoned to perfection, and the light amount of complementary vegetables accentuates its crispy texture and savory filling. It's the right amount of spicy and hot, and even the tomato and pickle slices have been seasoned for an extra dose of flavor. The sandwich is an homage to the restaurant's title; it's planted-based heat.
SpecialTEA Lounge & Café - Pesto Chicken Panini
If you find yourself wandering around Miami-Dade county in search of something sensational to eat, head over to the Columbia Shopping Plaza on 24th Street. Nestled inside the mall's depths is a hidden gem called specialTEA Lounge & Café that. As its name suggests, it specializes in fresh loose leaf teas and tisanes, but that's not all that this tea shop has to offer — it also does some specialty in-house food items with delicious vegetarian alternatives. The Pesto Chicken Panini is a delicious stand-out menu item worth your attention.
According to customers, the titular panini bread — which can be swapped out for a bed of salad, a tortilla-style wrap, or a bowl of rice or quinoa — goes best with the TVB (Textured Vegetable Protein) chicken due to its texture. The chicken is smothered in a basil-Parmesan pesto with cashews serving as the nutty base instead of the traditional pine nut addition. The resulting change adds an additional level of heartiness that lends the plant-based "chicken" some extra staying power. Fresh tomatoes are added to cut through the chicken with some additional juice and acidity. Round off your meal with some of the shop's unique tea selections and their vegan matcha chocolate chip cookies, and you'll understand why specialTEA continues to wow foodies with its delicious cuisine.
Superiority Burger - Vegan Superiority Burger
Is a burger a sandwich? Are sandwiches burgers? If we must play the pedant, a burger can be a sandwich, but not all sandwiches are burgers. As such, we're choosing Superiority Burger's Vegan Superiority Burger to represent the best of New York's finest vegetarian sandwich scene. The Vegan Superiority Burger is inventive and delicious, boasting a patty made from quinoa, beans, and chickpeas seasoned just so until customers can't tell it apart from real meat. The patty is topped off with some walnuts, roasted carrots, and a mixture of vegan condiments that add moisture and flavor, and a hearty potato-based bun encases the entire dish for a soft, fluffy texture.
Superiority Burger's menu is chock-full of stellar and highly rated vegetarian and vegan dishes that have garnered both critical and customer acclaim since its launch in 2015. The titular vegan burger has been noted for its heartiness, taste, and overall cohesion, boosting it to the top of many a foodie's list of top veggie burgers in the country. Don't take our word for it, though; if you ever find yourself in the East Village neighborhood of New York City, drop by to sink your teeth into the celebrated dish.
Peace Cafe - Hanoi Sandwich
Visiting Hawaii can be an intensive experience, especially if you're there to tour or visit. If you need a place to wind down from the breakneck pace of vacation culture, Peace Cafe is only a 10-minute drive from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. Owned and run by chef Shota Terai, a former Japanese restaurateur, Peace Cafe specializes in vegan comfort food with an East Asian twist. All of its dishes are made with locally and organically sourced ingredients, and the restaurant emphasizes beauty, flavor, and nutrition in every dish it prepares, including the lovely Hanoi Sandwich.
Named for the capital of Vietnam, the Hanoi sandwich is a feast for the senses. The soft sandwich bun can be swapped out for a vegan or gluten-free alternative upon request, but the original bun's unique texture complements its contents perfectly. Fried tofu drizzled in peanut sauce and Peace Cafe's original aioli sauce sits on a bed of julienned cucumber and carrots spritzed in Yuzu, a flowery citrus fruit popular in Japan. The resulting sandwich is light and tastes like spring, perfect for getting you back on your foot to appreciate the sights of Hawaii.