How To Give Pork Chops A Deliciously Sticky Sweet Upgrade

Hearty, satiating, and downright delicious, pork chops are a timeless meat dish. Despite their deeply savory taste, pork chops can benefit from a tasteful touch of sweetness. While it might sound strange at first, a honey glaze is the sticky sweet accent that will take your average pork chops from ordinary to extraordinary.

When a honey glaze is introduced to a batch of pork chops – preferably made with bone-in meat for a tender texture and high-quality flavor — it provides the dish with a touch of sweetness that amplifies its heavy-handed umami notes (by contrasting them). As the honey-glazed pork chops cook, the sugars in the honey caramelize, taking on a toasty and comforting taste with more complexity than the on-the-nose floral flavor of room-temperature honey from the jar. The sticky consistency of the glaze gives pork chops a more dynamic and intriguing mouthfeel, making each bite a bustling symphony of well-balanced yet adventurous flavor and texture.

Surprisingly, honey marries well with many other savory, spicy, and acidic ingredients, which means your options for preparing a multi-dimensional glaze are anything but limited. Whether you're baking, pan-searing, or grilling, always introduce the glaze towards the end of the cooking process to avoid burning the sugars in the honey.