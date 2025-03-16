10 Defunct Burger Chains We're Never Getting Back

Despite being categorized as an American delicacy, the hamburgers that we know today were originally born from food trends out of Hamburg, Germany, whose beef trade was well-known and respected. When immigrants from the area moved to the United States, they brought with them the "Hamburg-style" chopped steak. This new meal melded not only with the popularization of at-home meat grinders but with James H. Salisbury's promotion of a high-protein, meat-rich diet as a factor of health during the American Civil War.

Over time, this cheap and flavorful meat dish took advantage of the available ground beef surplus and went from a fork and knife dish to one that was eaten on a bun. The hamburger craze spread across the country, culminating in the very first fast-food hamburger chain: White Castle. In part due to the concerns around the meat-packing industry at the time, White Castle built their brand on cleanliness and fundamentally altered the perception people had of hamburgers from food that was low value to one that was high-quality.

Today we still have White Castle as well as giant's of the fast food industry like McDonald's and Burger King and growing restaurant chains like In-N-Out. But there are many burger chains that tried and failed to stand the test of time. These are 10 burger chains that are no more.