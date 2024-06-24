The Fascinating History Of Airplane Food

If you know anything about airline food, it probably isn't good. In-flight cuisine has been the butt of so many jokes that it's become hacky. With such a negative reputation, there is little appeal to today's travelers, and airlines aren't doing themselves any favors. In-flight meals options have dwindled significantly in the 21st century to the point where most flights don't even offer them at all. It's a sad fall from grace for airline dining, which, as hard as it may be to believe, was once considered quite formal affairs.

The very first in-flight meal was served on October 11, 1919 to passengers on a Handley Page Transport flight from London to Paris. This was just as commercial airline travel was starting to take off (pun intended) in light of advances in aviation made during WWI. At that time, airplane engines were weaker and the craft couldn't carry much weight, so there was no chance of installing a kitchen space or systems for heating food. The first airline meal was a cold boxed lunch, and it cost passengers three shillings (around $10 in today's money).

Those early days of in-flight eating were tough. Airplanes of that era were so shaky that passengers had to eat off paper plates: ceramic plates and glassware would tumble around and shatter if the plane hit turbulence. Cold meals were the only option for over a decade before United Airlines made a move that changed everything.

