The Bright, Juicy Twist That Takes Guacamole To The Next Level

For a handful of years where avocado toast reigned supreme in home kitchens and on brunch menus alike, guacamole took an undeserved backseat. Many of us were so enchanted by the simple and satisfying combo of buttery fruit and whole-grain bread that we forgot about guac's zesty deliciousness and versatility. Whether you make it from scratch or prefer to elevate your favorite store bought guacamole, this creamy, flavorful snack is due for a comeback with an unexpected sweet and juicy twist: fruit.

Though botanically classified as a fruit itself, the avocado's rich, buttery flesh is considered a great source of healthy fat. Combining it with fruit not only increases its nutrient content, but helps soften its richness with a pop of bright and tangy acidity. While this may seem like a strange choice for a savory dish, consider that canned fruit makes an unexpected meat marinade, fish tacos are commonly topped with mango salsa, and pork and apples were practically made to go together.

The key to making this combo work is balance. While you can still add an abundance of savory flavors to upgrade this beloved Super Bowl party snack, the right fruit can bring some much-needed complexity. For instance, if you love an abundance of garlic in your guac, grilled pineapple might give a touch of barbequed sweetness. Peaches pair beautifully with spicy cayenne, while strawberries' tart sugars pair well with tomatoes and red onions for a guac full of freshness.