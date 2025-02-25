The Bright, Juicy Twist That Takes Guacamole To The Next Level
For a handful of years where avocado toast reigned supreme in home kitchens and on brunch menus alike, guacamole took an undeserved backseat. Many of us were so enchanted by the simple and satisfying combo of buttery fruit and whole-grain bread that we forgot about guac's zesty deliciousness and versatility. Whether you make it from scratch or prefer to elevate your favorite store bought guacamole, this creamy, flavorful snack is due for a comeback with an unexpected sweet and juicy twist: fruit.
Though botanically classified as a fruit itself, the avocado's rich, buttery flesh is considered a great source of healthy fat. Combining it with fruit not only increases its nutrient content, but helps soften its richness with a pop of bright and tangy acidity. While this may seem like a strange choice for a savory dish, consider that canned fruit makes an unexpected meat marinade, fish tacos are commonly topped with mango salsa, and pork and apples were practically made to go together.
The key to making this combo work is balance. While you can still add an abundance of savory flavors to upgrade this beloved Super Bowl party snack, the right fruit can bring some much-needed complexity. For instance, if you love an abundance of garlic in your guac, grilled pineapple might give a touch of barbequed sweetness. Peaches pair beautifully with spicy cayenne, while strawberries' tart sugars pair well with tomatoes and red onions for a guac full of freshness.
Sweet and savory and spicy: How to pair fruit with guacamole
Other than being a fresh and tasty way to consume more avocados, fruit-forward guacamole also offers an opportunity to experiment with flavors and perhaps develop a brand new go-to recipe. Since avocados are relatively bland on their own, you can also lean into your favorite flavor profiles without worrying about them clashing with or overpowering your main ingredient.
For instance, if you prefer sweet dips over savory, there's nothing stopping you from creating a fruity and refreshing dessert guacamole. Instead of savory flavors, whisk together some honey and cocoa powder and blend that into your avocados, loosening it up with a little sour cream or Greek yogurt to make it creamier and give a cheesecake-esque undertone. You can then add the chopped fruits of your choice, including blueberries, raspberries, or even mandarin oranges.
If your tastes lean more spicy or savory, you can use the fruit as a way to showcase other flavors rather than using them as a main ingredient. Think diced mango tossed in tajin as a counterpoint to pickled jalapenos, or pomegranate seeds to add a little pop of sugar in habanero guacamole, or even a blend of wasabi and lychee for some Asian and Mexican fusion-based flair. Chili crisp oil, candied ginger, and pineapple are all sharp, strong flavors that would contrast beautifully with avocado's velvety texture and lightly earthy taste. If you love spice without too much heat, macerated cherries and chai masala may be the perfect combo.