The Lesser-Known Type Of Vinegar Andrew Zimmern Uses Daily

Chef and host of "Bizarre Foods," Andrew Zimmern, introduced viewers to some of the strangest food in the world. But when it comes to vinegar, Zimmern's pick is more under-the-radar than weird. He's a fan of calamansi vinegar, and the James Beard award-winning foodie uses the vinegar nearly daily in everything from marinades to dressings to pouring directly onto foods.

Calamansi vinegar is markedly different from white vinegar or balsamic vinegar. White vinegar has a sharp flavor thanks to its high acidity. Balsamic vinegar is sweet but can also be fruity or smokey depending on how it has been aged. White vinegar is often used for pickling, cheesemaking, salads, or even in baking. Distilled white vinegar is also a good option to keep your kitchen fresh and clean.

Calamansi vinegar has a totally different flavor profile from these other two popular vinegars. It's citrusy and tangy, with notes of lemon, tangerine, and lime. The vinegar comes from the calamansi fruit, a tropical citrus native to the Philippines and popular in Southeast Asia. Calamansi fruit is a staple in numerous Filipino dishes and is even sipped as a juice.