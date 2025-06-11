The Lesser-Known Type Of Vinegar Andrew Zimmern Uses Daily
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Chef and host of "Bizarre Foods," Andrew Zimmern, introduced viewers to some of the strangest food in the world. But when it comes to vinegar, Zimmern's pick is more under-the-radar than weird. He's a fan of calamansi vinegar, and the James Beard award-winning foodie uses the vinegar nearly daily in everything from marinades to dressings to pouring directly onto foods.
Calamansi vinegar is markedly different from white vinegar or balsamic vinegar. White vinegar has a sharp flavor thanks to its high acidity. Balsamic vinegar is sweet but can also be fruity or smokey depending on how it has been aged. White vinegar is often used for pickling, cheesemaking, salads, or even in baking. Distilled white vinegar is also a good option to keep your kitchen fresh and clean.
Calamansi vinegar has a totally different flavor profile from these other two popular vinegars. It's citrusy and tangy, with notes of lemon, tangerine, and lime. The vinegar comes from the calamansi fruit, a tropical citrus native to the Philippines and popular in Southeast Asia. Calamansi fruit is a staple in numerous Filipino dishes and is even sipped as a juice.
When to use calamansi vinegar
Calamansi vinegar is versatile enough to be used in many types of recipes. For example, lemon may be the star of many fish dishes, but calamansi vinegar is a great substitute. Just keep in mind this vinegar is stronger in flavor than lemons, so you won't want to use too much. Additionally, calamansi vinegar can be used as a marinade, glaze, or to create a bright, citrusy salad dressing. You can also use calamansi vinegar to make a ponzu dipping sauce for Japanese food, on shellfish, or to gives a desserts a citrusy flavor.
With many calamansi vinegars on the market, Andrew Zimmern uses the French brand Huilerie Beaujolaise Calamansi. Reviewers find the flavor sweet and tart, but beware, the bottle is small and pricey. You may want to mix it with one of Zimmern's favorite olive oils to make a yummy salad dressing. There's also New Jersey-made Keep Well Calamansi Vinegar, which the brand recommends using to make orange chicken. Another option is Spirits & Spice Calamansi Balsamic. Reviewers describe the taste as citrusy and refreshing and can be used on many types of dishes.