Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Olive Oils For Cooking And Dipping

When it comes to pantry staples like olive oil, there's thousands of options for chefs to choose from. While plenty of reputable brands exist, other bottles on the shelves might be lacking in flavor. It can be hard to distinguish which is which.

Advertisement

To make sure you get the absolute best olive oil for your cooking needs, it helps to turn to the experts for some advice. Fortunately, chefs like Andrew Zimmern are around to give their all-time favorite recommendations. The James Beard award-winning Zimmern has tried his fair share of ingredients over the years, and he's settled on a few standout olive oils that he swears by in his kitchen.

Two of Zimmern's absolute favorites are Cobram Estates' extra virgin and Select first cold pressed olive oils. He claims that the extra virgin variety is a more accessible option than certain others that he uses. It's also affordable, selling for around $12 on Amazon. The oil has a nice mild flavor on its own that's perfect for everyday use. Alternatively, the select first cold pressed version has a greener flavor that is truly versatile. It's perfect for any culinary project on your list from finishing to frying. These bottles can both be purchased online or at major retailers such as Walmart or Target.

Advertisement