Why These Rare Mushrooms Can Go For $1,000 Per Pound

While not as well known as shiitake or chanterelle mushrooms, the matsutake mushroom isn't one you should discount. In fact, you're very unlikely to find them at a discount at your local market. More than that, you might be hard-pressed to find matsutake at a market outside of they're harvesting season in Japan. And when they're in season, they can fetch around $1,000 per pound. But why do these fabulous fungi cost so much? Well, for one thing, they can only grow in specific environments, and they cannot be cultivated or farmed the way that shiitake mushrooms are. Rather, they are gathered from forested areas. Additionally, the mushrooms only grow during the fall, so their harvesting time is brief. This means that matsutakes are relatively rare, hence their high price.

Then again, their price cannot simply be attributed to scarcity. The high price is also tied to the high demand for these mushrooms. Though they grow in Eastern Asia, Northern Europe, and also in some parts of the United States, matsutakes are particularly sought after in Japan, where they hold cultural significance. For many people in the country, they are a harbinger of the fall season. Matsutakes can be found in local markets during the season, and many buy the mushroom to prepare as a seasonal luxury.