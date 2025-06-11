Wait, Does Cracker Barrel Have A Secret Menu?

Whether you know exactly what you're going to order the moment you walk into your local Cracker Barrel or you're still figuring out your favorite thing on the menu, the down-home, country-style restaurant has something for everyone. While Cracker Barrel doesn't have an official secret menu, there are some off-the-beaten-path hacks you can use to create new flavors from your old favorites.

While you can't find milkshakes on the menu at Cracker Barrel, you can ask for a rich, frothy, vanilla shake topped with chocolate shavings — it's one of the top tips you need on your first trip to Cracker Barrel. The restaurant has all the ingredients that go in milkshakes on hand for other dishes, so it's likely that your server won't have a problem asking the kitchen to whip one up. Another simple hack that takes the taste of Cracker Barrel sandwiches to the next level is to ask for your sandwich bread to be grilled (rather than warmed or toasted) so it arrives hot, buttered, and reminiscent of a grilled cheese sandwich. If you're ordering a sandwich that isn't typically served on Cracker Barrel's trademark sourdough bread, ask your server to make the swap for you.