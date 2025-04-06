For The Best Cracker Barrel Breakfast, Order This Savory Menu Mash-Up

When it comes to breakfast, do you prefer a savory meal such as eggs and sausage, or something sweet, like French toast, pancakes, or the like? Whatever your answer, Cracker Barrel's extensive, all-day breakfast menu is sure to have an option to please. And if you're having trouble choosing between offerings such as the Shrimp N' Grits Skillet, the Old Timer's Breakfast, or its selection of decadent stuffed pancakes, Chowhound has helpfully ranked 14 Cracker Barrel breakfast items to aid in your decision-making.

The very best Cracker Barrel breakfast item, according to the ranking, is the chain's Bacon N' Egg Hashbrown Casserole. This dish is served in an attractive ceramic bowl and consists of a hashbrown casserole topped with scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, fried onions, melted cheese, diced tomato, and green onion. It's a perfect blend of contrasting textures — crispy, gooey, juicy — and complementary flavors.

In fact, it was so delicious, Chowhound considers it to be not just Cracker Barrel's top breakfast item, but one of its better menu offerings overall. Given the size of its menu, that's saying something!