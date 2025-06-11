The Aldi Potato Chips That 100% Deserve A Spot In Your Shopping Cart

Consider yourself a potato chip lover? Well, we have officially found the very best chips available at Aldi. You may be surprised to learn that it's the spicy dill pickle-flavored wavy ones, at least, according to Chowhound's definitive ranking of Aldi potato chips, which ultimately crowned them the winner. Out of all the chips we reviewed, these ones packed a real flavor hit with notes of dill, onion, and garlic, alongside enough heat to be interesting without burning your tongue off (because while they are called "spicy," don't worry, these aren't too hot).

What makes these unique chips the clear winner is how almost nostalgic they feel, with their "old-school" deli pickle taste combined with a deliciously crunchy, ridged texture, which is perfect for dipping, such as with Aldi's own garlic feta dip. We described each bite as being "so dynamic you can't get tired of eating them," which should really be all you need to hear. Be forewarned, though, that these are limited edition, so who knows how long they'll be available for.