The Aldi Potato Chips That 100% Deserve A Spot In Your Shopping Cart
Consider yourself a potato chip lover? Well, we have officially found the very best chips available at Aldi. You may be surprised to learn that it's the spicy dill pickle-flavored wavy ones, at least, according to Chowhound's definitive ranking of Aldi potato chips, which ultimately crowned them the winner. Out of all the chips we reviewed, these ones packed a real flavor hit with notes of dill, onion, and garlic, alongside enough heat to be interesting without burning your tongue off (because while they are called "spicy," don't worry, these aren't too hot).
What makes these unique chips the clear winner is how almost nostalgic they feel, with their "old-school" deli pickle taste combined with a deliciously crunchy, ridged texture, which is perfect for dipping, such as with Aldi's own garlic feta dip. We described each bite as being "so dynamic you can't get tired of eating them," which should really be all you need to hear. Be forewarned, though, that these are limited edition, so who knows how long they'll be available for.
How spicy dill pickle climbed to the top of our ranking
The ranking of Aldi's chips from worst to best had some patterns that were hard to ignore. The bottom-ranking chips, particularly the baked varieties, all suffered from the same sad fact: They had a bland flavor and an unpleasant texture, either "mushy" or "papery," which obviously doesn't sound very appetizing. But the spicy dill pickle wavy chips zoomed to the top by doing the exact opposite, bringing a bold flavor with a satisfying crunch. It's no surprise they stole the number one spot, and besides, they're good for far more than just mindless munching since there are actually 15 uses for potato chips that transcend snacking.
Another key factor in the ranking was accuracy in the name itself. Some of the flavors reviewed, such as jalapeño ranch or honey barbecue, actually lost points because they fell short of what it says on the bag, but the spicy dill pickle-flavored wavy chips nailed it, giving us exactly what the label promised in both taste and texture. Their intense flavor makes them the perfect way to liven up your sandwiches with the childhood lunchroom trick of putting potato chips inside too. That's what set them apart — not just being loud and bold in theory, but actually backing it up with a great snack (or a great sandwich) experience.