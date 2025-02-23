How To Prepare Goat Meat For Maximum Tenderness

Although less common in the U.S., goat meat is one of the most popular protein sources worldwide. Nutritionally packed and able to thrive across many environments, it's not only an essential subsistence food but also a delicious cornerstone to many global dishes. When prepared well, the flavor is strong yet likeable, and the meat offers a pleasant textural chewiness.

However, goat comes very lean — its fat content is one third that of beef. So knowing how to properly prepare the protein to maximum tenderness requires technique. Generally, many cuts of goat — just like a quality beef brisket — require slow-cooking to shine. Braising, stewing, or roasting are the most common methods to get the best out of this protein. Simmering in liquid is another effective way to compensate for the small amount of fat. And to meld with its naturally strong flavor, aromatic-heavy marinades and rubs are common. After all, it is the typical meat of choice for a traditional pepper-heavy birria. So get the technique and seasonings right, and you'll certainly end up with an ultra-tasty result.