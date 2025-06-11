What's A Toe-Kick Drawer? (And Why Your Kitchen Might Need One)
Every passionate home cook understands the importance of maximizing kitchen storage, especially if the kitchen runs on the small side. After you've organized kitchen cabinets with old-fashioned lazy Susans, used up every shelf and counter, and committed to keep deep kitchen drawers clutter-free with the right tools, it may seem like there is nowhere left available for storage. Before you start digging for an empty space in the garage, consider adding a toe-kick drawer to the kitchen.
A toe-kick drawer has a funny name, but the moniker does accurately describe what it is: A shallow drawer built into the unused space beneath base cabinets. Yep, right where your toes might bump when you're standing at the counter. It's hidden behind the cabinet's baseboard and pulls out with a gentle push of your foot. A toe-kick drawer isn't as deep as your regular kitchen drawer, but it is handy for storing an assortment of kitchen items. Think of it as that handy drawer that is sometimes right under the oven.
If you're wondering if it's possible to install toe-kick drawers under existing cabinets, the answer is yes. To do it yourself, some basic handyman skills are required, but if you don't trust yourself with getting the precise measurements and installations correct, it's worth hiring someone to do it. Of course, if you're remodeling a kitchen, these can be included in the design.
Why you should have a toe-kick drawer
Toe-kick drawers make use of space that's normally wasted. They're perfect for maximizing space in small kitchens, like galley kitchens, where every inch counts. For those who appreciate the clean, minimalist look in a kitchen, toe-kick drawers can help achieve that. They're invisible unless opened, so you can store more without cluttering walls or counters. Since these drawers are not as easy to access as cabinets or other standard drawers, they can be filled with items used infrequently. It's a perfect solution for seasonal or holiday items, like Christmas cookie cutters or popsicle molds that you'll only use in the summer.
These drawers are also ideal for storing flat items like baking sheets, cutting boards, and cooling racks, which let's be honest, seem to multiply and accumulate on their own. Baking items such as cake pans, loaf tins, and muffin tins are also a good fit here, especially if you're not an avid baker. The boxes of aluminum foil, plastic wrap, parchment paper, and plastic bags can now have a more permanent home. If you stock up on your favorite products during a sale — like cookies, baking mixes, or bags of rice — these drawers can function as impromptu food storage when the pantry is full.
Kitchen towels, sponges, and cleaning rags can be stored here for easy access while still keeping them out of sight. You'll likely want to keep pet dishes and their food or snacks separate from food and cookware, and the toe-kick drawers are the solution; plus, they're difficult for animals to open.