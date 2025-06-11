What's A Toe-Kick Drawer? (And Why Your Kitchen Might Need One)

Every passionate home cook understands the importance of maximizing kitchen storage, especially if the kitchen runs on the small side. After you've organized kitchen cabinets with old-fashioned lazy Susans, used up every shelf and counter, and committed to keep deep kitchen drawers clutter-free with the right tools, it may seem like there is nowhere left available for storage. Before you start digging for an empty space in the garage, consider adding a toe-kick drawer to the kitchen.

A toe-kick drawer has a funny name, but the moniker does accurately describe what it is: A shallow drawer built into the unused space beneath base cabinets. Yep, right where your toes might bump when you're standing at the counter. It's hidden behind the cabinet's baseboard and pulls out with a gentle push of your foot. A toe-kick drawer isn't as deep as your regular kitchen drawer, but it is handy for storing an assortment of kitchen items. Think of it as that handy drawer that is sometimes right under the oven.

If you're wondering if it's possible to install toe-kick drawers under existing cabinets, the answer is yes. To do it yourself, some basic handyman skills are required, but if you don't trust yourself with getting the precise measurements and installations correct, it's worth hiring someone to do it. Of course, if you're remodeling a kitchen, these can be included in the design.