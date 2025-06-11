You Can Build Your Own Giant Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, But Only At 2 Places In The US

Ever since Reese's Pieces appeared in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," the peanut butter and chocolate candy company has been one of the most beloved confections in the world. Whether it's the full-size cups, the miniatures, or its holiday-inspired snacks, its simple but classic combination of flavors has become so popular that people have even tried replicating Reese's Peanut Butter Cups at home.

What most people don't know is that there are actually places where you can make your own giant Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. Currently, it's possible to do this in just two locations: Hershey's Chocolate World Times Square in New York City and Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Both locations offer the Stuff Your Cup experience, which allows customers to customize a 1-pound chocolate cup with the fillings of their choice.

Originally, Stuff Your Cup was only available at Hersheypark, likely due to the fact that Hershey's is the parent company of Reese's. However, in the summer of 2022, Hershey's and Reese's expanded the experience to one additional location in Times Square. Since it's only possible to make a giant Reese's Peanut Butter Cup in these specific locations, there's some exclusivity to the experience, making it a must-do for those with a sweet tooth.