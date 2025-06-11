The American Airport Where Restaurants Aren't Allowed To Overcharge You

When it comes to selecting a restaurant, few environments are more daunting than an airport. It's crowded, options are limited, and there's always the underlying stress regarding timing. If there's a moment to consider the hack of ordering fast food in advance, this is it. Yet then strikes the final blow: The frequently inflated prices. Suddenly, your go-to chain order doesn't sound quite so comforting.

Although it's easy to feel down about the toll dining takes on your wallet before you take to the skies, not all airports are created equal. At Portland International Airport — abbreviated PDX — restaurants aren't allowed to overcharge you altogether. As part of a recent revamp, management guarantees that restaurant menu prices are the same as those at non-airport locations. To top it off, the airport's restaurant lineup also features predominantly Portland-owned and operated businesses.

This kind of airport oversight isn't rare, with several transit hubs regulating restaurant prices. However, many take the typical cost of a food or service in the area, and simply cap the markup. After all, airports do come with extra hindrances, such as compact operating areas, extra security, pricey real estate, and complicated food resupply, which warrant further costs. This makes PDX's restaurant market redesign an even more impressive feat, so we recommend making full use of it when flying through the City of Roses.