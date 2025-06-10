Anthony Bourdain Once Got On His Knees To Praise A Meal At This Restaurant

Anyone entranced by the wonders of the culinary world has surely heard of the legend Anthony Bourdain. He sparked the love for food and culture in many foodies all over the globe — a spark that burns bright to this day. His open mind encouraged his palate for curiosity, allowing him not just to sample the food in his travels, but also to connect with the locals. He truly, deeply embedded himself in the local culture wherever he went. It's one of the many reasons he's a unique figure remembered for his genuineness, as much as for his food recommendations, which are still revered today. One standout story is his visit to St. John in London decades ago, where he got to try one of his favorite dishes of all time — the bone marrow. It was so delicious that he went back into the kitchen and bowed down on his knees in front of chef Fergus Henderson, who had cooked the meal.

It's a dish that proves that food doesn't have to be complex to provide a feast for the senses — sometimes a simple, no-fuss four-ingredient plate can do the trick. It might even be considered a St. John's classic, considering it has been a menu staple since 1994, the year of the restaurant's inception. However, preparing the bone marrow isn't as simple as its ingredients. It's cooked carefully and timed to perfection, so the taste and texture are always the same even after all these years. Another thing that makes it unique is that St. John's version specifically uses veal for a more subtle taste, whereas most similar dishes call for the use of beef.