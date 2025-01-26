What To Use Instead Of Shredded Chicken In Vegan Recipes

Looking to incorporate more plant-forward meals without feeling like you need to sacrifice your favorite dishes that typically use animal-derived products? Here, we bring you a chef-approved technique for replacing shredded chicken in vegan recipes. Produce like jackfruit is a fantastic option to recreate a shredded texture similar to animal-based meat, but it is lacking in protein content. Fret not, as Chowhound spoke to renowned vegan chef Chris Tucker for his expertise on serving up a protein-packed, plant-based shredded "chicken" with a realistic texture and flavor.

"To get the texture of shredded chicken, I would use soy curls, which is a slight variation of textured vegan protein (TVP)," he suggests. When rehydrated, soy curls offer a fibrous, pull-apart texture that closely mimics the visual look and mouthfeel of shredded chicken. To infuse the soy curls with flavors of chicken, you can rehydrate them in a plant-based chicken broth and use poultry seasoning, nutritional yeast, and the other typical suspects when it comes to seasoning chicken. Tucker also recommends using seitan, a wheat-based protein enjoyed by vegetarians who miss the bite of meat. It is made from vital wheat gluten and provides a chewier texture and high protein content. You can either make your own seitan with vital wheat gluten or go for a store-bought variety. Either way, simply tear it apart by hand or shred it with two forks, saute the seitan shreds with your preferred seasonings, and serve them in a delicious, chicken-free dish.