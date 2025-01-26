What To Use Instead Of Shredded Chicken In Vegan Recipes
Looking to incorporate more plant-forward meals without feeling like you need to sacrifice your favorite dishes that typically use animal-derived products? Here, we bring you a chef-approved technique for replacing shredded chicken in vegan recipes. Produce like jackfruit is a fantastic option to recreate a shredded texture similar to animal-based meat, but it is lacking in protein content. Fret not, as Chowhound spoke to renowned vegan chef Chris Tucker for his expertise on serving up a protein-packed, plant-based shredded "chicken" with a realistic texture and flavor.
"To get the texture of shredded chicken, I would use soy curls, which is a slight variation of textured vegan protein (TVP)," he suggests. When rehydrated, soy curls offer a fibrous, pull-apart texture that closely mimics the visual look and mouthfeel of shredded chicken. To infuse the soy curls with flavors of chicken, you can rehydrate them in a plant-based chicken broth and use poultry seasoning, nutritional yeast, and the other typical suspects when it comes to seasoning chicken. Tucker also recommends using seitan, a wheat-based protein enjoyed by vegetarians who miss the bite of meat. It is made from vital wheat gluten and provides a chewier texture and high protein content. You can either make your own seitan with vital wheat gluten or go for a store-bought variety. Either way, simply tear it apart by hand or shred it with two forks, saute the seitan shreds with your preferred seasonings, and serve them in a delicious, chicken-free dish.
Beyond novel food technology: the historic origins of animal-free meat
As we experience what appears to be an unprecedented era of plant-based and animal-free food innovation, especially with technologies like precision fermentation, cultured meat, 3D printing, and beyond, the concept of animal-free meat isn't as modern as many might think. Rather, it dates back over two millennia to ancient China during the Han Dynasty (206 B.C. to 220 A.D.) and is rooted in Buddhist beliefs that favor compassion for life and oppose killing animals. So the Asian diaspora is no stranger to the plant-forward culinary history that remains steadfast in delivering flavor-rich meals sans animals.
The first documented meat alternative was tofu, created during the Han Dynasty as a protein-rich substitute. With varying levels of firmness that have their distinct applications in different dishes, from savory to sweet, tofu has been a cherished vessel to absorb a variety of flavors and a reliable source of nutrition. In Southeast Asia, tempeh, a fermented soybean product that is different from seitan, has been a staple in Indonesian cuisine as a nutritious source of plant-based protein for at least four centuries. By the 1300s, innovation progressed to what scholars call "second-generation" plant-based meats, with Chinese cooks developing sophisticated meat substitutes like faux eel and mock sausage. During the Mughal era that started in the 16th century, soya chaap made from soy became a popular meat alternative in North Indian cuisine. It is particularly appreciated for its chewy, meat-like texture when grilled or used in curries.