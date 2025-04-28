What's The Difference Between Mason Jars Vs Canning Jars?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home canning has made a huge comeback in the United States since 2020, probably because it's an easy way to preserve many homemade foods and save some money. If you're thinking about jarring up a pot of spaghetti sauce or a batch of pickles, however, always use canning jars, which are specifically designed for home canning. Oftentimes, these jars are referred to as Mason jars, but that is only a brand, which is named for the man who created the famous design.

Mason jars were invented and patented by John L. Mason in 1858, and featured a threaded neck and a two-part, screw-on lid with a rubber seal. When the patent expired in 1880, several other companies started making similar jars based on the same design, including Ball, Kerr, Atlas, and Globe. The name stuck, however, kind of like Ziplock and Tupperware, and many people to this day still interchangeably use the name Mason or "Mason-type" to describe a basic canning jar. Interestingly, it wasn't Mason himself who made his namesake canning jars into a household name. It was actually the Ball company, which licensed his design in the late 1800s, that would go on to mass produce the Ball Mason jar.