These Are The Worst Cereal Recalls In US History

You'd think cereal would be one of the safer foods out there. However, it has suffered from problems ranging from bacterial contamination to inclusion of foreign matter. Several brands of cereal have been the subjects of recalls since records were first kept in the 1970s, and while most causes are due to contamination in one form or another, some products have to be recalled for different reasons.

Cereal recalls are usually monitored by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stepping in if food poisoning is involved. As of writing, the FDA is still able to announce recalls that affect health and safety across the country, and you can search for recalls on the FDA's website. If you want to know what some recalls were like in previous years, you can now check out this list of the worst cereal recalls in U.S. history.