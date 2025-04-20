Who Makes Aldi's Elevation Bars?
Aldi has a great selection of weight management and budget workout supplements. The store's Elevation brand offers a wide array of protein shakes as well as meal replacement and snack bars that stand as affordable alternatives to some of the mainstream lines, such as Kind and Power Bar. Like many of Aldi's in-house brands, there's a national name that may be the "wizard behind the curtain" for Elevation's line of products. While Aldi has never released an official statement in regards to who is behind the Elevation brand, there is an unofficial way to uncover what that mystery, national name is.
To suss out the answer, one must first start with the brand exclusively tied to Elevation, Millville. For those who aren't familiar, Aldi's Millville brand is the maker of many of the grocery store's popular, brand-name cereal alternatives like Cinnamon Crunch Squares and Crispy Oats. For anyone concerned about product quality, there isn't any worry here. This Aldi brand is produced by the national company, Malt-O-Meal, which is owned by Post, as revealed via a 1998 recall of Millville's Plain Toasted Oats. Meaning that Millville's successful work in duplication of flavor and quality translates right over to Elevation's well-received reputation.
How does Elevation stand up to the national brands?
Aldi's Elevation line shows that the generic grocery brands can be just as good as their national counterparts, and Elevation certainly has an answer for many of the national brands. Fans on Reddit compared Aldi's Elevation Only bars with their direct alternative, Kind. The consensus was that Elevation Only was the same, if not better tasting, than the brand they're meant to mimic. It is worth noting here that while many of the Elevation Only bars are comparable to Kind's flavors, Elevation Only's Dark Chocolate, Cherry, and Cashew flavor is just slightly higher in calories, sugar, and fat than its Kind counterpart.
While there are certainly better options out there, Elevation's Protein Powder and shakes are also generally well-favored as it comes in both vanilla and chocolate flavors, and packs a powerful 30 grams of whey protein per serving at about $20 since it also has a lower carb, fat, and caloric count than its competitors (that's 8 carbs, 3 grams of fat, and 170 calories), it's good quality protein at an affordable price. For anyone needing a quick, on-the-go boost, Elevation also has a line of Keto diet products as well as energy protein bars that offer a quick jolt of protein and carbs for an extra pep in that step — which may be needed, since some Aldi stores require a fitness test when applying.