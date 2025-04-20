Aldi has a great selection of weight management and budget workout supplements. The store's Elevation brand offers a wide array of protein shakes as well as meal replacement and snack bars that stand as affordable alternatives to some of the mainstream lines, such as Kind and Power Bar. Like many of Aldi's in-house brands, there's a national name that may be the "wizard behind the curtain" for Elevation's line of products. While Aldi has never released an official statement in regards to who is behind the Elevation brand, there is an unofficial way to uncover what that mystery, national name is.

To suss out the answer, one must first start with the brand exclusively tied to Elevation, Millville. For those who aren't familiar, Aldi's Millville brand is the maker of many of the grocery store's popular, brand-name cereal alternatives like Cinnamon Crunch Squares and Crispy Oats. For anyone concerned about product quality, there isn't any worry here. This Aldi brand is produced by the national company, Malt-O-Meal, which is owned by Post, as revealed via a 1998 recall of Millville's Plain Toasted Oats. Meaning that Millville's successful work in duplication of flavor and quality translates right over to Elevation's well-received reputation.