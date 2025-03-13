FDA Gives Recall Of Crackers Sold At Target, Walmart, And Giant Eagle Class II Risk Rating

Chowder lovers (of both the Manhattan and New England variety) beware: Your accompanying oyster crackers may be contaminated with metal pieces. On February 21, 2025, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for oyster crackers produced by Shearer's Foods LLC. The crackers were sold under several brand names. As of March 11, 2025, the FDA has updated its recall, categorizing it as Class II. According to the L.A. County Department of Public Health, Class II means that the issue has "... a lower chance of causing major injuries or death, but where there is still the possibility of serious enough adverse events to have irreversible consequences." So it's certainly nothing to scoff at, though it isn't at the highest risk level. (For a comparison of the risk level, in October 2024 an egg recall due to Salmonella was given the highest risk classification, Class I, meaning that the contaminant could possibly cause serious health impacts and even death.)

The recalled oyster crackers were distributed throughout 24 states to three major retailers: Target, Walmart, and Giant Eagle. The crackers were sold in Alabama, California, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, New York, Oklahoma, Colorado, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and Kansas.