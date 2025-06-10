The Clever Ingredient Swap For A Richer Steak-And-Eggs Dish

For a filling breakfast with a decadent twist, it's hard to beat steak and eggs. Packed with protein, the pairing of beef covered with a runny yolk delivers a richness that's truly mouthwatering. The dish became a breakfast icon by way of Australia's cattle industry, and now it's ready for even more clever reinterpretations.

An especially creative way to change up the classic is to swap the egg from chicken to quail. Although smaller than chicken eggs (around ¼ the size), quail eggs pack in an extra bold character. They offer more yolk per egg, meaning an extra dose of that delectable, gooey richness. With the added yolk, there's also a bit more fat, upping the moisture and flavor of the dish.

And sure, you'll need to fry or poach eight eggs at once rather than two — but the compact topping also aesthetically signals a more luxurious feel. You can place a small egg on each steak slice, or simply serve the whole batch alongside, letting diners dig into a reinvented take on the time-tested classic.