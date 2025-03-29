The Absolute Best Cut Of Beef For A Steak-And-Eggs Breakfast
Despite its no-frills nature, steak and eggs is an iconic breakfast platter with a brawny bluster. A simple combination of — you guessed it — steak and eggs, this hearty morning meal is packed with savory, protein-filled goodness. Despite its simplicity, perfecting a steak for any meal, breakfast or otherwise, isn't exactly easy. Steak can be expensive, tedious to cook, and unforgiving when mistakes are made. And when you need a casual but robust breakfast, the right cut of beef is essential. Enter top sirloin: The foolproof cut of beef delivers bold taste, a tender bite, and just the right amount of chew compared to more expensive, trickier-to-cook steaks.
Sourced from the hindquarter of cattle, top sirloin is one of the best cuts of beef; it has a deeply savory beefiness and ample tenderness, thanks to a decent amount of fatty marbling that lends a rich finish. Despite its decadent flavor, top sirloin is one of the most affordable cuts of beef, so you won't have to break the bank to enjoy a luxurious morning feast. When cooking breakfast, convenience and speed are often of the essence. Top sirloin is considered one of the more straightforward cuts of beef to cook, which makes it perfect for an informal yet unforgettable breakfast that's hard to mess up. Whether you prefer your eggs scrambled, fried, or smothered in cheese, top sirloin is your best bet for a low-key but legendary steak-and-eggs breakfast.
The best way to cook top sirloin for breakfast
Top sirloins are a versatile cut of beef that can be prepared using various techniques. They turn out nicely on the grill, in the slow-cooker, or bathed in a sous vide, but the most convenient way to prepare it for a breakfast spread with eggs is by pan-searing it.
When cooked over high heat, top sirloin develops a crusty exterior char yet maintains a juicy interior without becoming burnt. For extra flavor and tenderness, you can marinate it overnight so that the beef is ready to go when you wake up. It only takes a couple of minutes of searing on each side to build up a decent crust, after which point you should reduce the heat until you've reached your preferred doneness. Et voilà — steak and eggs in just a few minutes. When shopping for the perfect cut of beef, make sure to opt for top sirloin over regular sirloin, as it has a higher fat-to-muscle ratio and more marbling for a slightly juicier mouthfeel and richer taste.
You can serve pan-seared top sirloin and eggs with steak sauce, chimichurri, or even a dollop of Podravka Hot Ajvar — a Croatian red pepper spread — for some exciting first-contact flavor. Just don't forget a heaping cup of coffee or orange juice to wash it all down.