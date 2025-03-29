The Absolute Best Cut Of Beef For A Steak-And-Eggs Breakfast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite its no-frills nature, steak and eggs is an iconic breakfast platter with a brawny bluster. A simple combination of — you guessed it — steak and eggs, this hearty morning meal is packed with savory, protein-filled goodness. Despite its simplicity, perfecting a steak for any meal, breakfast or otherwise, isn't exactly easy. Steak can be expensive, tedious to cook, and unforgiving when mistakes are made. And when you need a casual but robust breakfast, the right cut of beef is essential. Enter top sirloin: The foolproof cut of beef delivers bold taste, a tender bite, and just the right amount of chew compared to more expensive, trickier-to-cook steaks.

Sourced from the hindquarter of cattle, top sirloin is one of the best cuts of beef; it has a deeply savory beefiness and ample tenderness, thanks to a decent amount of fatty marbling that lends a rich finish. Despite its decadent flavor, top sirloin is one of the most affordable cuts of beef, so you won't have to break the bank to enjoy a luxurious morning feast. When cooking breakfast, convenience and speed are often of the essence. Top sirloin is considered one of the more straightforward cuts of beef to cook, which makes it perfect for an informal yet unforgettable breakfast that's hard to mess up. Whether you prefer your eggs scrambled, fried, or smothered in cheese, top sirloin is your best bet for a low-key but legendary steak-and-eggs breakfast.